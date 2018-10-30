Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs. Beautiful wood flooring in living area with a deck off the kitchen. Extra shed for storage. Mature landscaping in large fenced back yard. Updated bathrooms on both levels. Extra living area downstairs with brick fireplace. W/D AS IS. Over-sized (539sqft) 2-car garage. Tenant pays utilities through CSU.



1 small dog with photo, approval & deposit.



NO SMOKING. Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in the premises including the garage if it has one.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5849231)