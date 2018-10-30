All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1025 Galley Place

1025 Galley Place · (719) 591-8500
Location

1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Galley Place · Avail. Jul 13

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs. Beautiful wood flooring in living area with a deck off the kitchen. Extra shed for storage. Mature landscaping in large fenced back yard. Updated bathrooms on both levels. Extra living area downstairs with brick fireplace. W/D AS IS. Over-sized (539sqft) 2-car garage. Tenant pays utilities through CSU.

1 small dog with photo, approval & deposit.

NO SMOKING. Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in the premises including the garage if it has one.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Galley Place have any available units?
1025 Galley Place has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Galley Place have?
Some of 1025 Galley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Galley Place currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Galley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Galley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Galley Place is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Galley Place offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Galley Place does offer parking.
Does 1025 Galley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Galley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Galley Place have a pool?
No, 1025 Galley Place does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Galley Place have accessible units?
No, 1025 Galley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Galley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Galley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
