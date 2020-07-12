/
128 Apartments for rent in Southglenn, Centennial, CO
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,450
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
2380 E Fremont Ave #H20
2380 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1039 sqft
Great Southglenn Condo! - Spacious updated condo in a fantastic location. This end unit has a lot to offer with plenty of natural light and space.
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
960 sqft
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood.
230 E Highline Cir
230 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo In Centennial - Property Id: 241263 Located far enough off Broadway to avoid traffic noise. Single car garage with remote garage door opener. Garage is lit by multiple can lights. Has metal shelves, electrical receptacles and a workbench.
2260 E Geddes Avenue
2260 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1086 sqft
12 month lease with 12th month FREE! Neat 2nd floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and decorator glass tile back splash. New bathrooms with beautiful tile and granite counter tops.
2355 E Geddes Ave
2355 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1031 sqft
This fantastic condo is located in the heart of the much desired Southglenn area.
1728 E. Geddes Circle N
1728 East Geddes Circle North, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2625 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath near Arapahoe H.S. - Updated 5 bed 3 bath. Wood Floors throughout the upper level. Kitchen has new counters and new stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan. Bedrooms have Large closets. Master bedroom with Deck.
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1409 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1635 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, skylights and French doors. Spacious, well-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,984
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
7719 S Cove Cir
7719 South Cove Circle, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
7719 S Cove Cir Available 08/01/20 Awesom 3bed 2.5ba 2car hdwds patio Arap HS A/C FP fin bsmt, swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.
6201 S Clarkson St
6201 South Clarkson Street, Centennial, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2426 sqft
6201 S Clarkson St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home on 3/4 Acres of Land - Escape the rush of everyday life when you come home to this Ranch style home with a fully finished eloquently done basement.
7711 S Kit Carson Dr
7711 South Kit Carson Drive, Centennial, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Available Immediately Video walkthrough available to view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtXrRW0n6gE -5 Bedrooms -2.
7507 South Steele Street
7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower.
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,579
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1329 sqft
Spacious floorplans open onto private deck. Nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Media room with theater-style seating. Shallow wading pool and arts and crafts room. Five minutes to CO-470.
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,607
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,096
1898 sqft
Cherrywood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances for high-end kitchens. Option for wellness package with fitness classes, yoga, and personal training. Pet-friendly with pet play area, full-service pet grooming, and dog walking.
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,315
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1094 sqft
Brand new luxury community with a resort-style pool area, a rooftop lounge, and great on-site management. Equally luxurious units feature in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,362
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1032 sqft
Property features great city and mountain views. Near many different walking/biking trails, an awesome library, shopping centers, RTD Park & Ride, and many others. Complex has a 24 hour fitness and business center and is maintained by a great maintenance and leasing team.
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1292 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
