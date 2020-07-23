/
/
arapahoe county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
309 Apartments for rent in Arapahoe County, CO📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,277
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Virginia Village
Esprit Cherry Creek
5001 E Mississippi Ave, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,014
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
775 sqft
Secure gated community. Residents enjoy the year-round heated pool with fountains for relaxation. Other amenities include the large fitness center and grilling area. Nearby, tenants love to frequent the walking trails, Infinity Park, YMCA, Caitlin's Mexican Cafe, and other great destinations.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Sterling Hills
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
850 sqft
Units include stainless steel appliances, plush carpet over wood-style flooring, and dark wood cabinetry. On-site residential access to fully-equipped fitness center and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Dayton Triangle
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,261
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
980 sqft
Located in the Daytona Triangle neighborhood and less than 10 miles from downtown Denver. One- to two-bedroom units feature amenities like hardwood floors, fireplace, large closets and skylight. On-site pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Lowry
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
54 Units Available
Saddle Rock Ridge
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,275
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1135 sqft
Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open living spaces with breakfast bars. Walk-in closets and abundant storage in every floorplan. Washer and dryer hook-ups, plus on-site laundry room. Fitness center and tennis courts to stay active.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
14 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
18 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,588
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,647
1429 sqft
Close to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Apartments feature contemporary kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, living areas with wood-style floors and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site library, fitness center, yoga room and rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
52 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,003
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
15 Units Available
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Southglenn
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,375
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1121 sqft
Recently renovated interiors. Tenants live in a gated community with residential access to a luxurious heated pool, spa, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Nearby, there are numerous cafes, eateries, and local/national retailers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Hampden South
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1772 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Welcome to Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes, a residential community featuring Three and Four bedroom townhomes in Aurora, CO.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Utah Park
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,206
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
855 sqft
Near I-775 with direct access to public transportation and minutes for the new Light Rail Stations, these units offer washer/dryer connection, ceiling fans, storage and upgraded units with pet park, carports and online payment system.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,484
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Foxridge
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1042 sqft
Brand-new renovations with white flat-panel cabinets, subway tile backsplashes and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with a zen garden, pool and poolside club, and sports court. Located near I-25, CO-470 and Park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,222
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
938 sqft
Easy drive to both Littleton and Santa Fe RTD stops and near the Museum of Outdoor Arts. Close to a huge trail that leads to Belleview Park. Big units with a master bedroom and a lot of storage. Tenants can take advantage of the on-site BBQ grilling area, dog park, playground, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
970 sqft
Denver apartment near I-25 within close proximity to public transportation, University of Denver and UC Denver. Pet-friendly apartment features walk-in closets, fireplace and private washer and dryer. Includes on-site fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Centretech
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1011 sqft
Aurora apartment complex with scenic green surroundings. An impressive array of on-site amenities including sauna, racquetball court, fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry and ample storage space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Arapahoe County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, CODove Valley, COGlendale, COHolly Hills, COLone Tree, COCherry Creek, CO