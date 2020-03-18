Amenities

7719 S Cove Cir Available 08/01/19 Awesom 3bed 2.5ba 2car hdwds patio Arap HS A/C FP fin bsmt, swim/tennis - Please check out our website for more photos and to check our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

Beautiful townhouse with partially finished basement. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. 1/2 bath on main floor. Lots of hardwood floors - entry, dining room and kitchen. Large living room with brick wood burning fireplace. All appliances in kitchen with large pantry. Central Air!!! Swim and tennis community. Master has a deck off of it with huge bathroom and walk in closet. Beige carpet. Large rooms. Large rec room in basement with lots of storage. Vaulted ceilings. Quiet patio off dining room - between house and garage. 2 car detached garage. Lots of trees and greenbelts throughout Bristol Cove. Arapahoe High School. Deposit is the same as the deposit and an application fee of $45 per adult. Around 1700 sf finished. Pets are okay with an extra $100 deposit per pet. Only 2 pets per unit per HOA rules. Smoking outside only. Littleton Schools. Please drive through Bristol Cove and make sure the location and neighborhood meets your criteria before setting up a showing. Owner pays for swim and tennis, water, sewer and trash, including HOA dues. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 3035704285 just be sure to add the address on the unit you are interested in so he can respond accurately.



