Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool media room

7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes. Good sized Master Bedroom with separate Vanity area.

Front patio is the perfect place for evening outdoor dining. Simply the very best 2 bedroom unit in the SouthGlenn Commons. Community features a Clubhouse and Pool. SouthGlenn Shopping, Restaurants, Whole Foods & Theaters are literally a 2 minute walk. Looking for some exercise? Big Dry Creek Trail is a block away.

Great for hiking, biking or your evening stroll. The perfect location for anyone.



FACTS:

Built in 1975. Central Heat - A/C

Utilities: Xcel Energy

Schools: Littleton School District, Twain Elementary, Powell Middle & Arapahoe High School



FEATURES:

Square Footage: 1031

Off Street Parking, Laundry Machines in Unit (Also Common Laundry Room Available)



One DOG under 30 lbs., NO CATS, NO SMOKING



