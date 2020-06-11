All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16

7250 South Gaylord Street · (303) 557-9800
Location

7250 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 Available 07/01/20 Price Just Reduced - Wonderful SouthGlenn Commons Unit - Owners have recently remodeled this fabulous unit. New lighting, flooring, appliances and finishes. Good sized Master Bedroom with separate Vanity area.
Front patio is the perfect place for evening outdoor dining. Simply the very best 2 bedroom unit in the SouthGlenn Commons. Community features a Clubhouse and Pool. SouthGlenn Shopping, Restaurants, Whole Foods & Theaters are literally a 2 minute walk. Looking for some exercise? Big Dry Creek Trail is a block away.
Great for hiking, biking or your evening stroll. The perfect location for anyone.

FACTS:
Built in 1975. Central Heat - A/C
Utilities: Xcel Energy
Schools: Littleton School District, Twain Elementary, Powell Middle & Arapahoe High School

FEATURES:
Square Footage: 1031
Off Street Parking, Laundry Machines in Unit (Also Common Laundry Room Available)

One DOG under 30 lbs., NO CATS, NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5831605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have any available units?
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have?
Some of 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 currently offering any rent specials?
7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 is pet friendly.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 offer parking?
Yes, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 does offer parking.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have a pool?
Yes, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 has a pool.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have accessible units?
No, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7250 South Gaylord Street Unit #G16 has units with air conditioning.
