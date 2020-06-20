All apartments in Broomfield
345 Jade St (Broomfield)

345 Jade Street · No Longer Available
Location

345 Jade Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
345 Jade St (Broomfield) Available 07/08/20 Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Broomfield now available! - Old town Broomfield charm. Well maintained and super clean brick ranch right in the heart of Broomfield. Close to parks, schools, hiking trails, and all the shops & restaurants along 287 and Flatirons Mall.

The interior offers a wonderful layout including gleaming hardwood floors throughout the front living room and all three bedrooms on the main floor. Sizable kitchen with wood cabinetry, lots of countertop space, and open to the back dining area and family room. Enjoy spring and summer afternoon/evenings under the shade of a large screened back patio. Huge full bath on the main level services the three bedrooms.

The basement offers an entirely separate living space with an expansive living room, fourth (non-conforming) bedroom that would be a great craft room or study, plus two large storage areas, laundry room, and fully tiled three-quarter bath.

Park your car in the oversized 1-car garage and enjoy plenty of off-street parking in the driveway. Professionally landscaped yard front and back. Backyard completely fenced. Convenient location in a quiet neighborhood close to Boulder or Denver.

Contact Properties Plus today to schedule a property showing or for more information:

Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information, to apply for the property, or to view our other listings.

or

Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583 to schedule a property showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4914389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have any available units?
345 Jade St (Broomfield) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have?
Some of 345 Jade St (Broomfield)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Jade St (Broomfield) currently offering any rent specials?
345 Jade St (Broomfield) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Jade St (Broomfield) pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) is pet friendly.
Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) offer parking?
Yes, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) offers parking.
Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have a pool?
No, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) does not have a pool.
Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have accessible units?
No, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Jade St (Broomfield) have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Jade St (Broomfield) does not have units with dishwashers.
