345 Jade St (Broomfield) Available 07/08/20 Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Broomfield now available! - Old town Broomfield charm. Well maintained and super clean brick ranch right in the heart of Broomfield. Close to parks, schools, hiking trails, and all the shops & restaurants along 287 and Flatirons Mall.



The interior offers a wonderful layout including gleaming hardwood floors throughout the front living room and all three bedrooms on the main floor. Sizable kitchen with wood cabinetry, lots of countertop space, and open to the back dining area and family room. Enjoy spring and summer afternoon/evenings under the shade of a large screened back patio. Huge full bath on the main level services the three bedrooms.



The basement offers an entirely separate living space with an expansive living room, fourth (non-conforming) bedroom that would be a great craft room or study, plus two large storage areas, laundry room, and fully tiled three-quarter bath.



Park your car in the oversized 1-car garage and enjoy plenty of off-street parking in the driveway. Professionally landscaped yard front and back. Backyard completely fenced. Convenient location in a quiet neighborhood close to Boulder or Denver.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4914389)