Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

19 Furnished Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Results within 1 mile of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
Results within 5 miles of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
9341 Hoffman Way - 2
9341 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
150 sqft
Rent Price: $725 Pre-leasing 1 room in spacious, updated 5 bedroom/2 bathroom house. 1 upstairs bedroom available in large home with open floor-plan.
Results within 10 miles of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Table Mesa South
1 Unit Available
3655 Emerson Avenue
3655 Emerson Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
3655 Emerson Avenue Available 06/29/20 Furnished Three Bedroom Ranch Home Available in South Boulder - Flexible lease! - Furnished 3 bedroom ranch-style home in Table Mesa (South Boulder) close to NCAR, 2 miles from the University of Colorado

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
3260 47th Street #108
3260 47th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,100
934 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! FURNISHED! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Chautauqua
1 Unit Available
2252 Columbine Avenue
2252 Columbine Avenue, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
2252 Columbine Avenue Available 08/13/20 Amazing Home near Chautauqua - Great four bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, large living room, extra living space just off the kitchen, large fenced yard with a new deck and a detached garage off the

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Broomfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Broomfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,386 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,739 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Broomfield over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield

    As rents have fallen slightly in Broomfield, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,739 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Broomfield.
    • While rents in Broomfield fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

