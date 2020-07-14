Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area internet access key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Welcome to Stonegate Apartments

Live in one of the coziest apartments in Broomfield, CO and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located close to Interstate 36 and Highway 93, Stonegate Apartments is just minutes away from The Heritage at Westmoor Golf Course as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Boulder, Colorado has to offer.

Stonegate Apartments offers unique one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that include 24 Hour Fitness Center, 24 Hour Business Center, and Pool & Hot Tub just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents.

Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out with the kids in our on-site park. If you're looking for a home close to University of Colorado, Boulder or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Stonegate Apartments is the place for you in Broomfield. You deserve th