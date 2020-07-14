Stonegate.

Lease Length: 3-13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350 - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $275 preperation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit (per home)
fee: $100 Non-refundable Pet Sanitizing Fee (per home)
limit: 3 pet maximum
restrictions: Pet Restrictions: No visiting pets allowed at any time. Pets Upon Approval. No height/weight restrictions. Breed Restrictions: Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, American Bulldogs, Huskies, American Pit-bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mastiffs, Dobermans/ Doberman Pinchers, Presa Canarios, or any variation of these breeds are not permitted.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: $100/month, Detached garage: $100-$120/month (based on location). Covered lot. Garage lot.