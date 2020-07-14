All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Stonegate

11815 Ridge Pkwy · (334) 234-3149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO 80021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1037 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1411 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
internet access
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments
Live in one of the coziest apartments in Broomfield, CO and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located close to Interstate 36 and Highway 93, Stonegate Apartments is just minutes away from The Heritage at Westmoor Golf Course as well as all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that nearby Boulder, Colorado has to offer.
Stonegate Apartments offers unique one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes that include 24 Hour Fitness Center, 24 Hour Business Center, and Pool & Hot Tub just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents.
Take a swim in our gorgeous pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out with the kids in our on-site park. If you're looking for a home close to University of Colorado, Boulder or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Stonegate Apartments is the place for you in Broomfield. You deserve th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350 - Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $275 preperation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 Refundable Deposit (per home)
fee: $100 Non-refundable Pet Sanitizing Fee (per home)
limit: 3 pet maximum
restrictions: Pet Restrictions: No visiting pets allowed at any time. Pets Upon Approval. No height/weight restrictions. Breed Restrictions: Rottweiler, German Shepherds, Dalmatians, American Bulldogs, Huskies, American Pit-bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Mastiffs, Dobermans/ Doberman Pinchers, Presa Canarios, or any variation of these breeds are not permitted.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Attached garage: $100/month, Detached garage: $100-$120/month (based on location). Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Stonegate have any available units?
Stonegate has 4 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Stonegate have?
Some of Stonegate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegate currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegate pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegate is pet friendly.
Does Stonegate offer parking?
Yes, Stonegate offers parking.
Does Stonegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegate have a pool?
Yes, Stonegate has a pool.
Does Stonegate have accessible units?
No, Stonegate does not have accessible units.
Does Stonegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegate has units with dishwashers.

