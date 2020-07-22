/
broomfield heights
Last updated July 22 2020
121 Apartments for rent in Broomfield Heights, Broomfield, CO
$
14 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Broomfield Heights
28 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
9 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
$
11 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,574
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
30 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
$
45 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,486
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
15 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
1 Unit Available
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1674 sqft
Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.
1 Unit Available
1060 Opal Street #102
1060 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1113 sqft
1060 Opal Street #102 Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Condo Available in Miramonte in Broomfield - Nicest place at Miramonte. This is a large two bedroom upscale condo with granite and silestone kitchen counter tops.
1 Unit Available
1166 Opal Street Unit #202
1166 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
725 sqft
1166 Opal Street Unit #202 Available 09/01/20 Spacious, Well Maintained 1 bed, 1 bath Broomfield Condo in Miramonte Ranch - This charming 1 bed, 1 bath Miramonte Ranch second level condo opens into a living room connected to the kitchen and dining
1 Unit Available
2050 Sunridge Cir
2050 Sunridge Circle, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
810 sqft
2050 Sunridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Well maintained Ranch style Condo with 1 car Garage - This condo offers 2 beds and 1 bath with 810 sq ft of living space. Oak floors throughout condo, backs to secluded common area with deck space.
1 Unit Available
1116 Opal Street Unit #204
1116 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
1116 Opal Street Unit #204 Available 08/01/20 Spacious, 3 bedroom, 2 bath Condo in Broomfield's Miramonte Ranch - Open Floor Plan, 3 Bed/2Bath, Living Room with Fireplace and Covered Balcony, Master with Private Full Bath, Huge Walk-in Closet, and
1 Unit Available
1146 Opal St
1146 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located 2 bedroom condo! Located in the Miramonte Ranch complex, just off of US 287 and Miramonte Blvd.
1 Unit Available
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Broomfield Heights
$
32 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,272
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
14 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,247
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
46 Units Available
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
$
41 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,210
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
10 Units Available
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,903
1166 sqft
Ideally situated near Lake Arbor. Pet-friendly community of two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Each townhome features stylish black appliances, carpeted bedrooms and a full-size basement. On-site swimming pool, dog park, playground and residents' lounge.
5 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
10 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1293 sqft
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
26 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,438
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
100 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,463
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
$
12 Units Available
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
