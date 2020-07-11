29 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Broomfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
41 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
21 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,310
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Results within 5 miles of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,367
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1112 sqft
Ardenne Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units on Merlin Drive near the Colorado Golf Club. Enjoy stone counters, modern kitchens, washers/dryers and private patio in unit with an on-site pool, 24-hour gym, and lounge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
34 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,285
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1358 sqft
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
28 Units Available
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1235 sqft
Modern, pet-friendly homes with 9-foot ceilings, new stainless steel appliances, washer-dryers and real fireplaces. On-site 24-hour fitness center, spa, club room and large outdoor pool. Minutes from E-470 and near Denver International Airport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road, Lafayette, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,562
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1112 sqft
Welcome to The Miller. Crafted for the innovator, creator and doer in you. Inspired by the vision of Old Town Lafayette's founder, Mary Miller, The Miller forges the path for apartment living in northern Colorado.
Results within 10 miles of Broomfield
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
34 Units Available
Monaco
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
978 sqft
1-2 bedroom units feature green finishing touches like bamboo floors, flat panel TV connectors and tankless hot water systems. All units offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
East Foothills
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,685
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
963 sqft
Sleek apartments just east of Foothills Parkway. Recently renovated with modern backsplash and granite counters. Hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community has coffee bar, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Transit Village
Two Nine North
1955 30th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,385
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1224 sqft
A smoke-free community located minutes away from Twenty Ninth Street Mall. Homes have been recently upgraded with stainless steel appliances in kitchens and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Green community with 24-hour gym and courtyard.
City Guide for Broomfield, CO

Broomfield is close enough to larger Colorado cities—it's just around thirty minutes or less to drive south to Denver or North to Boulder—but comes with the luxury of lower housing costs (without giving up a great view of the Rocky Mountains). Whether you want the modern conveniences of shopping centers or a nearby park, we know you’ll find all of the best amenities with your new apartment in Broomfield.

Having trouble with Craigslist Broomfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The neighborhoods in Broomfield do not differ greatly from one another, but you’ll be glad to know that the crime rate is very low across the board. At around 55,000 inhabitants, you can imagine that the crime rate would be much lower than that of Denver or [Boulder]](http://www.apartmentlist.com/co/boulder) - right you are! In fact, when compared to other smaller surrounding cities, it gets a blue ribbon for least amount of illegal mischief.

The not-so-beautiful views of the Denver Boulder Turnpike mean savings in rent for you. In general, the closer to the turnpike and thus centrally located with easy access to all of the malls and shops, the cheaper your rent will be. One exception is brand new mega-complexes that will charge more for the tanning booth and state of the art community rooms. Finding a two bedroom for under $1,000 in a centrally located smaller complex is your best bet for saving some dough. The people of Broomfield love the great outdoors, so the closer you live to big box chains, the cheaper your rent will be.

Stretching outwards from the “middle” of the city (Broomfield resembles one of those four-piece Tanagram math games) and further north of the turnpike you’ll find rental costs closer to $1,500 for a two bedroom apartment. With this added cost though, comes a great view of the Rocky Mountains.

Sheridan Blvd. runs north to south for the length of the city and for you directionally challenged folks, that means Broomfield is divided East to West by Sheridan Blvd. Start your search West of Sheridan creeping West of the turnpike (Uptown Ave.) for newer complexes with pools, concierge and fitness centers.

Residents of Broomfield, CO take good care of the community they live in. Who wouldn’t love living in a city with picturesque views and good neighbors? Good luck finding your new home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Broomfield, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Broomfield apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Broomfield apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

