Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Look no further for great modern apartment home living in Bloomfield, Colorado because you found it at Arista Uptown Apartments. Bloomfield is centrally located between Denver and Boulder just off of Hwy 36 corridor.

Enjoy all of the amenities of designer living at Arista Uptown. Choose from nine contemporary floor plans with studio, one, and two-bedroom options. You will love our amenities. We pamper you with central air and heating, wood flooring, black appliances, wine rack, pendant lighting, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer and much more.

The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home, because we have great community amenities. Take a dip year-round in our heated swimming pool. Feel like a workout? Check out our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. You should also bring your furry friends because your pets will have a "Pawsome" time playing in our dog park.