Arista Uptown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

Arista Uptown

Open Now until 6pm
8500 Arista Pl · (720) 907-1122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO 80021
Broomfield Urban Transit Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-205 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,364

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit 2-304 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,465

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 4-204 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,470

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-307 · Avail. now

$1,615

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 8-305 · Avail. now

$1,615

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3-203 · Avail. now

$1,649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arista Uptown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Look no further for great modern apartment home living in Bloomfield, Colorado because you found it at Arista Uptown Apartments. Bloomfield is centrally located between Denver and Boulder just off of Hwy 36 corridor.
Enjoy all of the amenities of designer living at Arista Uptown. Choose from nine contemporary floor plans with studio, one, and two-bedroom options. You will love our amenities. We pamper you with central air and heating, wood flooring, black appliances, wine rack, pendant lighting, plush carpeting, walk-in closets and in-home washer and dryer and much more.
The luxury doesn't end when you leave your apartment home, because we have great community amenities. Take a dip year-round in our heated swimming pool. Feel like a workout? Check out our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center. You should also bring your furry friends because your pets will have a "Pawsome" time playing in our dog park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19
Deposit: $250-$300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arista Uptown have any available units?
Arista Uptown has 20 units available starting at $1,364 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Arista Uptown have?
Some of Arista Uptown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arista Uptown currently offering any rent specials?
Arista Uptown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arista Uptown pet-friendly?
Yes, Arista Uptown is pet friendly.
Does Arista Uptown offer parking?
Yes, Arista Uptown offers parking.
Does Arista Uptown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arista Uptown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arista Uptown have a pool?
Yes, Arista Uptown has a pool.
Does Arista Uptown have accessible units?
Yes, Arista Uptown has accessible units.
Does Arista Uptown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arista Uptown has units with dishwashers.

