Last updated June 14 2020

144 Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO with garage

Broomfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Last updated June 14
Midcities
128 Units Available
Citron at Flatirons
501 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,475
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2121 sqft
Located minutes away from Downtown Boulder and Denver, our community connects you to everyday options for shopping, dining, recreation, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Last updated June 14
Midcities
62 Units Available
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
Last updated June 14
26 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
Last updated June 14
Interlocken
34 Units Available
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,519
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,072
1247 sqft
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,393
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
Last updated June 13
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
22 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,370
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
Last updated June 14
Willow Run
6 Units Available
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
Last updated June 14
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
10 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Last updated June 14
Interlocken
35 Units Available
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
Last updated June 14
22 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,453
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
Last updated June 14
Broomfield Heights
31 Units Available
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Last updated June 14
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Last updated June 14
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
30 Units Available
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,463
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

Last updated June 14
Greenway Park
1 Unit Available
144 Willow Place South
144 Willow Place South, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1991 sqft
Come see how much this nearly 2,000 square foot home has to offer. You will love its spacious layout, convenient and quiet location, and its yard. As you walk in, you’ll see the living room with a vaulted ceiling.

Last updated June 14
Mckay Landing
1 Unit Available
14000 Winding River Court
14000 Winding River Court, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1854 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,854 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook.

Last updated June 14
Miramonte
1 Unit Available
1158 Opal Street
1158 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1848808.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14567 Federal Boulevard
14567 Federal Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2384 sqft
Very spacious ranch style house with a large open living space and vaulted ceilings throughout. Unfinished basement doubles the square footage in an already huge lot. 4 car attached garage. Horse barn behind the house for horse lovers negotiable.

Last updated June 13
Preble Creek
1 Unit Available
2334 W 164th Place
2334 West 164th Place, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1686 sqft
2334 W 164th Place Available 07/08/20 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Paired Home (Northpark) - Look no further! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA paired home has an open floor plan and mountain views.

Last updated June 13
Red Leaf
1 Unit Available
13437 King Lake Trail
13437 King Lake Trail, Broomfield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3050 sqft
Executive home for rent in Redleaf with open floor plan great for entertaining with low maintenance yard - Executive home with lots of upgrades for rent in Redleaf.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Broomfield, CO

Broomfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

