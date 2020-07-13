151 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Broomfield, CO

Apartment List
$
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
31 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1232 sqft
Designer track and pendant lighting, quartz countertops, and wood plank flooring. Abundant storage space, including walk-in closets for each bedroom. Indoor and outdoor fireside lounges. Less than a mile to US-36.
25 Units Available
Interlocken
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,439
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1152 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with massive sundeck. Spacious fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights. Minutes to US-36 and Open Spaces
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
40 Units Available
Midcities
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,389
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1217 sqft
Spacious homes with soaring ceilings and large windows. Kitchens with breakfast bars, black-on-black appliances. Resort-style saltwater pool and adjacent fireplace. FIve minutes to Flatiron Crossing and US-36.
$
11 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,440
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
7 Units Available
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing mountain, city, and lake views in select homes. Property is conveniently located less than an hour from Eldora Ski Resort. Situated between Boulder and Denver and next to major highways. Units feature ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and access to luxurious community pool.
9 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,372
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
4 Units Available
Willow Run
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relaxing community features include an outdoor fire pit and luxury clubhouse. Apartment includes modern cabinetry and walk-in closets in every unit. Located off of East Midway Boulevard near Big Dry Creek Park.
$
17 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
20 Units Available
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,514
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1447 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments minutes from Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge and Carolyn Holmberg Preserve. Near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. Community amenities coffee bar, NEST technology, internet cafe, pool, bike storage and dog park.
47 Units Available
Interlocken
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,295
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1221 sqft
Fusion 355 is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.
21 Units Available
Interlocken
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,462
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
20 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,465
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
18 Units Available
Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1148 sqft
Located minutes away from both Downtown Denver and Downtown Boulder, Cortland Flatirons offers a world of opportunity - in the heart of Broomfield, CO.
$
19 Units Available
Broomfield Heights
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,265
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Emerald Park is moments away, and Downtown Denver is a short drive away. Amenities include pool, courtyard, media room and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Contact for Availability
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1208 sqft
Centrally located between Denver and Boulder. This nonsmoking community offers great amenities such as a year-round pool/hot tub, outdoor game area, bocce, and basketball courts.
1 Unit Available
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caliber at Flatirons is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the desirable city of Broomfield, CO.

Parkway Circle
13456 Via Varra
13456 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1039 sqft
Come tour this beautiful first floor unit located in a convenient location near Flatirons Crossings Mall in Broomfield! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, secure underground parking, and in unit washer and dryer.

9993 Carbon Road
9993 Carbon Road, Broomfield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2300 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED HOME ON 80 ACRES!! - This stunning, very private property is located in Broomfield and sits on roughly 80 acres that are bordered on the north and south by open space!! There are two homes that sit on the land, the main home and an

Mckay Landing
14185 Lakeview Ln
14185 Lakeview Lane, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1931 sqft
14185 Lakeview Ln Available 08/01/20 Stunning Corner lot Home in McKay Landing - This McKay Landing home will not last long. Great entry way with formal family room/study, large open kitchen with dining room.

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11329 Uptown Ave.
11329 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
11329 Uptown Ave. Available 07/27/20 Spacious Modern Town Home with Attached 2 Car Garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Greenway Park
106 Pine Way
106 Pine Way, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1464 sqft
Desirable Greenway Park Location - 3bed/3bath! - Check out this updated 3bed/3 bath home in Broomfield. Located in The Desirable Greenway Park Community Offering a 9-Hole Golf Course, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, & Clubhouse.

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11317 Uptown Ave.
11317 Uptown Avenue, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1674 sqft
Modern Town home in Beautiful Neighborhood with Town Center Nearby! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Property is currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.

July 2020 Broomfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Broomfield Rent Report. Broomfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Broomfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Broomfield rents decline sharply over the past month

Broomfield rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Broomfield stand at $1,378 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,729 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Broomfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Broomfield over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Broomfield

    As rents have fallen moderately in Broomfield, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Broomfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Broomfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,729 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Broomfield fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Broomfield than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Broomfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

