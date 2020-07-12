/
table mesa north
171 Apartments for rent in Table Mesa North, Boulder, CO
$
21 Units Available
Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,375
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
874 sqft
Downtown Denver and Flatiron Crossing Mall are both easily accessible from this community. On-site amenities include garage parking, coffee bar, pool and 24-hour gym. Units include hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
3225 Dover Drive
3225 Dover Drive, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2250 sqft
Take a virtual tour now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CsToztMEwqr Come tour this huge home located in South Boulder! This property features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and 2,250 square feet of livable space.
Results within 1 mile of Table Mesa North
33 Units Available
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,465
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
359 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
784 sqft
This pet friendly complex is ideally located just half a block from The University of Colorado, putting you right in the heart of Boulder.
25 Units Available
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$870
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
585 sqft
Buffalo Canyon Apartments is just East of CU Boulder.
1 Unit Available
3901 Apache Court, Unit E
3901 Apache Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2023 sqft
Beautiful and Bright Boulder Duplex for Lease! July1 st! - Beautiful Boulder Duplex- Spacious and Bright! NEW carpet going in on first floor and NEW LVT flooring in Kitchen! Beautiful mountain views from the front of the home.
1 Unit Available
850 Moorhead Cir #3-i
850 W Moorhead Cir, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
- 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on 3rd floor, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Burning Fireplace, 1 car detached garage, No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5635813)
1 Unit Available
2950 Bixby Lane
2950 Bixby Lane, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
I am currently a tenant at kensington apartments near CU Boulder Campus. I am looking for anyone interested in a one bedroom apartment for $1,400. The apartment has a nice quiet community. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
1305 Georgetown Road
1305 Georgetown Road, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
1305 Georgetown Road Available 09/02/20 Super High Efficient 2 story 3 Bed 2.75 Bath Single family home W/ Open concept. - Remodeled, High Energy Efficient 2 Story wood-frame, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
4998 Moorhead Avenue
4998 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
830 sqft
Welcome to Coronado Apartments in Boulder, Colorado. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are designed to provide you with an exceptional Colorado living experience.
1 Unit Available
3375 Moorhead Avenue
3375 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1450 sqft
Four bedroom, two bathroom house in Martin Acre. Just south of CU campus. Garage, large back yard, great location on bus route. Approximately 1450 sq ft. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
1308 Sandstone Court
1308 Sandstone Court, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2100 sqft
Come check out this spacious home located in South Boulder! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a garage and tons of living space! The kitchen contains all the major appliances, tons of beautiful wood cabinetry, and granite
1 Unit Available
1302 Baseline Road
1302 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
3132 sqft
Historic 3 bed/3 bath Charming Tudor Steps Away from Chautauqua Park! Available NOW! - This stunning property is nestled in University Hills.
1 Unit Available
340 43rd Street
340 South 43rd Street, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1736 sqft
Ranch Style Home for Rent in South Boulder with a 2-car Garage - Come and see this south Boulder ranch style home. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a detached 2 car garage and a bonus family room.
1 Unit Available
830 20th St. Unit# 109
830 20th St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
830 20th St. Unit# 109 Available 08/07/20 INCLUDES UTILITIES Large 1BR close to CU - This large 1BR apartment is in a complex about 1/2 block from 20th & Broadway. It has a pool & sauna.
1 Unit Available
1385 Drexel
1385 Drexel Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1073 sqft
1385 Drexel Available 08/06/20 South Boulder Ranch Off Table Mesa; Nice Big Yard; Hardwoods Throughout - This ranch-style 3 bedroom home close to South Boulder Rec Center, Living room leads to the back of the house to a very spacious kitchen with
1 Unit Available
75 SOUTH 35TH ST
75 South 35th Street, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2160 sqft
75 S. 35th - Martin Acres Home - 5 bedrooms, 3 bath house in Martin Acres. New updated kitchen with granite. Hardwood floors. Washer dryer, dishwasher, fireplace & 2 car garage. Fenced backyard. Security deposit of $2000.
1 Unit Available
265 Bellevue Drive
265 Bellevue Drive, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
House for Rent in Boulder on a Quiet Street with Trails Nearby - Spectacular views of the city and mountains. Quiet Street with trails nearby.
1 Unit Available
2915 Baseline Road
2915 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
400 sqft
Cozy, well-designed units with updated finishes. Most options include dishwashers, in-unit laundry, vinyl plank flooring, and kitchen islands.
1 Unit Available
3215 Moorhead
3215 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1040 sqft
Table Mesa - S Boulder - S. Boulder, close to 36 w easy access. 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, wood floors, washer/dryer, good size yard for the dog. Pet Friendly property. (RLNE5833360)
1 Unit Available
2830 Carnegie Dr
2830 Carnegie Drive, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1125 sqft
Available: 8/1/20 = 3 bedrooms + office, 3 unrelated people max, Amazing location, Table Mesa neighborhood west of Broadway, Bear Creek Elementary!! Quiet street w/ great mountain views & a private open space buffer behind the property.
1 Unit Available
940 S. Lashley Lane
940 South Lashley Lane, Boulder, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2160 sqft
Great South Boulder 5BR, 2BA w/ Awesome Views! Open Layout, Large Living Room, Full Kitchen, Large Bedrooms, Lots of Windows, Fantastic Backyard, W/D in Unit, Garage & Off-Street Parking All Just Minutes From Shops & Campus! Zoned for 3 unrelated
1 Unit Available
4668 Ingram Ct
4668 Ingram Court, Boulder, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2050 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely updated & well maintained Home in Martin Acres on a beautiful large private lot. Refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, newer windows, Egress in basement bedrooms & rec room. 4 bedrooms with den or office with French doors.
1 Unit Available
150 31st St
150 31st Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
988 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath has hardwood floors and washer & dryer. There is an attached carport and shed, fenced yard and long driveway. Garbage is included. To schedule a tour of this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193
1 Unit Available
4065 Moorhead Avenue
4065 Moorhead Avenue, Boulder, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
2650 sqft
4065 Moorhead Avenue Available 08/01/20 Remodeled House in Martin for Rent in Boulder - This is one of the nicest rentals in Martin Acres.
