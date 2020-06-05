All apartments in Boulder
930 35th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

930 35th Street

930 35th Street · (970) 217-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 35th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 930 35th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
930 35th Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous well Kept brick Home, great outdoor living space - A large 3 bedroom brick ranch home located in Boulder Just 4 blocks to CU and 2 blocks to the Boulder Creek Path. This house is conveniently located close to the University, bus lines, shopping located very nearby, near hiking/biking trails. Nice-sized, very-well maintained, fully-fenced yard. Covered front and back porch, storage shed and much more.

House has been remodeled, including brand new kitchen with new granite counter tops, all new cabinets, tile floor, bathrooms, solid wood doors throughout, and new windows...House also has a 1 Car attached garage...

Rent: $3000 (first and last required)
Application Fee: $35/applicant
Deposit: $3000

RHL-0628627

(RLNE2034929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 35th Street have any available units?
930 35th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 35th Street have?
Some of 930 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
930 35th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 930 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 930 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 930 35th Street does offer parking.
Does 930 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 35th Street have a pool?
No, 930 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 930 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 930 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 930 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
