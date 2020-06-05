Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

930 35th Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous well Kept brick Home, great outdoor living space - A large 3 bedroom brick ranch home located in Boulder Just 4 blocks to CU and 2 blocks to the Boulder Creek Path. This house is conveniently located close to the University, bus lines, shopping located very nearby, near hiking/biking trails. Nice-sized, very-well maintained, fully-fenced yard. Covered front and back porch, storage shed and much more.



House has been remodeled, including brand new kitchen with new granite counter tops, all new cabinets, tile floor, bathrooms, solid wood doors throughout, and new windows...House also has a 1 Car attached garage...



Rent: $3000 (first and last required)

Application Fee: $35/applicant

Deposit: $3000



RHL-0628627



(RLNE2034929)