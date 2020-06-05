All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 870 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
870 34th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

870 34th Street

870 34th Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

870 34th Street, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 870 34th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
870 34th Street Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Desirable Boulder Ranch Home - Available in August 1st - This beautiful Ranch home located right in the middle of Boulder is perfect for a small family. With a large back yard and quaint living area including dining room and kitchen makes it the perfect place to live while participating easily in the active Boulder lifestyle. This neighborhood at Baseline and 30th is a terrific location for commuters by bike, bus or car. There is easy access to Hwy 36 or Foothills Hwy for those leaving Boulder daily. You can also Access CU campus very easily.

Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, sewage, and yard maintenance.

Pets Negotiable

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

Rental License: RHL2012-00432
Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals

**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

(RLNE3342450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 34th Street have any available units?
870 34th Street has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 34th Street have?
Some of 870 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
870 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 870 34th Street offer parking?
Yes, 870 34th Street does offer parking.
Does 870 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 34th Street have a pool?
No, 870 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 870 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 870 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 870 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 870 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Griffis 3100 Pearl
3100 Pearl Parkway
Boulder, CO 80301
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity