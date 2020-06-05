Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

870 34th Street Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Desirable Boulder Ranch Home - Available in August 1st - This beautiful Ranch home located right in the middle of Boulder is perfect for a small family. With a large back yard and quaint living area including dining room and kitchen makes it the perfect place to live while participating easily in the active Boulder lifestyle. This neighborhood at Baseline and 30th is a terrific location for commuters by bike, bus or car. There is easy access to Hwy 36 or Foothills Hwy for those leaving Boulder daily. You can also Access CU campus very easily.



Tenant responsible for water, gas, electric, sewage, and yard maintenance.



Pets Negotiable



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.



Rental License: RHL2012-00432

Zoning District: RL-1; up to 3 unrelated individuals



**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



(RLNE3342450)