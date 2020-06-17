854 Walnut Street #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

One-level Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - Live the Boulder dream! Forget the car (there is a carport should you have one) and walk to everything Downtown has to offer. Located in the heart of downtown Boulder on 9th and Canyon in the Canyon Center Condos. Completely and stylishly renovated, sunlight abounds in this one level condo which has two private bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A large south facing deck, accessible from the living room and master bedroom. It has seasonal Flatiron views and is near trails. Two good-sized storage units are great for holiday decorations and outdoor toys. This particular unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops & washer/dryer included.



Zoned for 4 unrelated people. RHL2012-00126.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873022)