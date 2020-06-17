All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

854 Walnut Street #D

854 Walnut Street · (303) 545-6000
Location

854 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Downtown Boulder

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 854 Walnut Street #D · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
One-level Condo for Rent in the Heart of Downtown Boulder - Live the Boulder dream! Forget the car (there is a carport should you have one) and walk to everything Downtown has to offer. Located in the heart of downtown Boulder on 9th and Canyon in the Canyon Center Condos. Completely and stylishly renovated, sunlight abounds in this one level condo which has two private bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. A large south facing deck, accessible from the living room and master bedroom. It has seasonal Flatiron views and is near trails. Two good-sized storage units are great for holiday decorations and outdoor toys. This particular unit has hardwood floors, granite counter tops & washer/dryer included.

Zoned for 4 unrelated people. RHL2012-00126.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 Walnut Street #D have any available units?
854 Walnut Street #D has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 854 Walnut Street #D have?
Some of 854 Walnut Street #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 Walnut Street #D currently offering any rent specials?
854 Walnut Street #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 Walnut Street #D pet-friendly?
No, 854 Walnut Street #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D offer parking?
Yes, 854 Walnut Street #D offers parking.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 Walnut Street #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D have a pool?
No, 854 Walnut Street #D does not have a pool.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D have accessible units?
No, 854 Walnut Street #D does not have accessible units.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 854 Walnut Street #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 854 Walnut Street #D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 854 Walnut Street #D has units with air conditioning.
