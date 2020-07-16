Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

815 Alpine Ave #3 Available 08/15/20 FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo AVAILABLE: August 15th near North Boulder Park - Bright, beautiful, FURNISHED and NEWLY REMODELED! Top Floor Condo in the Newlands neighborhood, 1/2 block from North Boulder Park.

The unit has a huge deck/outdoor living space that faces West and overlooks North Boulder Park. Walk to Ideal Market, Vic's Coffee and Sanitas Trail. Small dog is negotiable. Landscaping, trash, water, sewer, electricity, cable, and internet (ALL UTILITIES) are all included in rent.

For scheduling, please contact Fox Management Services 720.583.4369.



**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen



Rental License: RHL2014-00720

Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals



(RLNE1838330)