Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

815 Alpine Ave #3

815 Alpine Avenue · (720) 583-4369
Location

815 Alpine Avenue, Boulder, CO 80304
Newlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 815 Alpine Ave #3 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
815 Alpine Ave #3 Available 08/15/20 FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath Condo AVAILABLE: August 15th near North Boulder Park - Bright, beautiful, FURNISHED and NEWLY REMODELED! Top Floor Condo in the Newlands neighborhood, 1/2 block from North Boulder Park.
The unit has a huge deck/outdoor living space that faces West and overlooks North Boulder Park. Walk to Ideal Market, Vic's Coffee and Sanitas Trail. Small dog is negotiable. Landscaping, trash, water, sewer, electricity, cable, and internet (ALL UTILITIES) are all included in rent.
For scheduling, please contact Fox Management Services 720.583.4369.

**In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

Rental License: RHL2014-00720
Zoning District: RMX-1; up to 4 unrelated individuals

(RLNE1838330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have any available units?
815 Alpine Ave #3 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have?
Some of 815 Alpine Ave #3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Alpine Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
815 Alpine Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Alpine Ave #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Alpine Ave #3 is pet friendly.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 815 Alpine Ave #3 offers parking.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Alpine Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 815 Alpine Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 815 Alpine Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Alpine Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Alpine Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Alpine Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
