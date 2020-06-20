790 30th Street - C-4

Amenities

parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking internet access

For Rent 790 30th Street Unit C - Individual bedrooms in 4 bedroom apartment just 2 blocks from CU. Month to month. NO KITCHEN, shared bathroom and common area. $30 flat monthly fee for utilities plus internet. $695/month, $695 security deposit. No pets and no overnight guest, one tenant per room. NO KITCHEN. Off street parking. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.



Please copy and paste link for virtual tour: https://vimeo.com/423394190/1173e792e5



Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. RHL2015-00845