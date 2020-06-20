All apartments in Boulder
790 30th Street - C-4
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

790 30th Street - C-4

790 30th St · (303) 447-1502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

790 30th St, Boulder, CO 80303
East Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
For Rent 790 30th Street Unit C - Individual bedrooms in 4 bedroom apartment just 2 blocks from CU. Month to month. NO KITCHEN, shared bathroom and common area. $30 flat monthly fee for utilities plus internet. $695/month, $695 security deposit. No pets and no overnight guest, one tenant per room. NO KITCHEN. Off street parking. For more information, or to schedule a showing please call Point West Properties at 303-447-1502.

Please copy and paste link for virtual tour: https://vimeo.com/423394190/1173e792e5

Per City of Boulder regulations, occupancy limit of unrelated individuals is 4 for this property. RHL2015-00845

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have any available units?
790 30th Street - C-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
Is 790 30th Street - C-4 currently offering any rent specials?
790 30th Street - C-4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 30th Street - C-4 pet-friendly?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 offer parking?
Yes, 790 30th Street - C-4 does offer parking.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have a pool?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 does not have a pool.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have accessible units?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 30th Street - C-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 30th Street - C-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
