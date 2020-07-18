All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 767 Poplar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
767 Poplar Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:10 PM

767 Poplar Avenue

767 Poplar Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

767 Poplar Ave, Boulder, CO 80304
Wonderland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Come check out this great property located near Wonderland Lake in Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 1,135 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island perfect for casual dining or entertaining. The living room is cozy and complete with high ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the patio. Enjoy the convenience of in-home laundry with a full sized washer and dryer for tenant use. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine or dine outdoors on the spacious back patio. Living in this community you will have access to a local park, newly resurfaced tennis courts and pickleball. The location of this condo is unbeatable with Lucky’s Market, Whole Foods, and Wonderland Lake just minutes away. Commuting will be easy with quick access to both Highway 93 and Highway 36. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Access to Tennis Courts and Picketball
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer & Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: Off street parking lot
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Property will be vacant July 15th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
767 Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
What amenities does 767 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 767 Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
767 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Poplar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 767 Poplar Avenue offers parking.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 767 Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 767 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 Poplar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boulders
2850 Kalmia Ave
Boulder, CO 80301
The Lodge
2900 E Aurora Ave
Boulder, CO 80303
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Violet on Broadway Apartment Homes
4456 Broadway
Boulder, CO 80304
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Verdant
4970 Meredith Way
Boulder, CO 80303

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College