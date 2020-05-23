4704 Edison Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Townhome in Perfect Commuter Location; Flatiron View; Master Suite; W/D in Home - Large Townhome in great East Boulder Location. Close to Foothills, US 36 & Pearl Pkwy. Easy access to everything Boulder and surrounding Towns have to offer.



Lots of light in this three story townhome. Open layout as you walk into the home. Beautiful fireplace with wood feature wall, as light floods into the living area through sliding glass doors. Slider leads to fenced in patio area. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one bathroom and washer/dryer. On the third floor is a master suite with tons of storage.



NO PETS



Tenant pays all utilities: Tenant Pays Gas & Electric, in own name;

Water & Sewer are included in Flat Rate of $82/month



Lease dates 8/15/2020-8/9/2021



Zoning: 3 Unrelated

#RHL-0118098



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.



