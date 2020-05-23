All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 4704 Edison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
4704 Edison Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4704 Edison Lane

4704 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4704 Edison Lane, Boulder, CO 80301
Noble Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Townhome in Perfect Commuter Location; Flatiron View; Master Suite; W/D in Home - Large Townhome in great East Boulder Location. Close to Foothills, US 36 & Pearl Pkwy. Easy access to everything Boulder and surrounding Towns have to offer.

Lots of light in this three story townhome. Open layout as you walk into the home. Beautiful fireplace with wood feature wall, as light floods into the living area through sliding glass doors. Slider leads to fenced in patio area. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one bathroom and washer/dryer. On the third floor is a master suite with tons of storage.

NO PETS

Tenant pays all utilities: Tenant Pays Gas & Electric, in own name;
Water & Sewer are included in Flat Rate of $82/month

Lease dates 8/15/2020-8/9/2021

Zoning: 3 Unrelated
#RHL-0118098

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

Weve gone paperless! Super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including lease)and payments done electronically.

Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed

(RLNE2324655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Edison Lane have any available units?
4704 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder, CO.
Is 4704 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Edison Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4704 Edison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 4704 Edison Lane offer parking?
No, 4704 Edison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4704 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 Edison Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 4704 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 4704 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 Edison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4704 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4704 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
2000 Walnut
2000 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Parc Mosaic Apartment Homes
1590 Eisenhower Drive
Boulder, CO 80303
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Goss Crossing
2301 Goss Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsNorth Broadway Holiday
Downtown BoulderTransit Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College