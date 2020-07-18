All apartments in Boulder
4645 Broadway St. #C4

4645 Broadway · (970) 776-0819
Location

4645 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
Wonderland Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4645 Broadway St. #C4 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
4645 Broadway St. #C4 Available 08/05/20 Recently Renovated 2B/2B in Boulder! Mountain Views from Every Window! - Recently updated (2018) modern 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1000 sq ft. unfurnished apartment. Mountain views from every window. Wide plank LVC flooring throughout, Bosch appliances, granite countertops, Kohler bathtub, motorized/remote control blinds (bedrooms with blackout blinds). Central air/heat and ceiling fans. Washer/dryer. High ceilings. Balcony. Designated partially covered parking. Under 5 min walk to Amante, Spruce, Bacco, Moxie Bread, and NoBo Library. SKIP RTD bus stop is a minute away. 10-min walk to trailheads, parks, and Wonderland Lake. The HOA paid by owner takes care of snow and landscaping. Easy comfortable living. Small pets negotiable. Available August 5.

Option to additionally rent commercial space below. Perfect for office or studio with liberal usage allowances. 500 sq ft, separate entrance, half-bath, and additional parking space. Lower level with acacia wood flooring could also be additional living space.

(RLNE5902705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have any available units?
4645 Broadway St. #C4 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have?
Some of 4645 Broadway St. #C4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Broadway St. #C4 currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Broadway St. #C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Broadway St. #C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 offers parking.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have a pool?
No, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have accessible units?
No, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 Broadway St. #C4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4645 Broadway St. #C4 has units with air conditioning.
