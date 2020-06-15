All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

40 South Boulder Circle #4035

40 S Boulder Cir · (303) 563-4105
Location

40 S Boulder Cir, Boulder, CO 80305
Keewayden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Corner Unit Condo in South Boulder! READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!

VIDEO OF CONDO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6H2v2YJmuU&feature=emb_logo

AVAILABLE MAY 25th!

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

Updated and private 2 bed 2 bath top floor corner unit condo in South Boulder. Walk into this open floor plan and you are greeted with great natural light, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the spacious covered balcony with a large storage locker. The living room opens up to the kitchen/dining room which includes built in shelving, custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet/counter space in general. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom, both full bathrooms, and a newer washer/dryer are down the hall from the dining room. Master bedroom has personal ensuite. The second bathroom is in the hallway outside of the bedrooms. Both bedrooms as well as the balcony in the living room overlook communal open space for a private and peaceful feel.

Water/Sewer &Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent! Condo has new HVAC for low electric bills.

Tenants have two off street parking passes and access to the community pool and hot tub.

Condo is right off US 36 & Foothills Pkwy, and is walking distance to the Boulder Bus Transit Center for easy commuting. Condo also offers easy access to open space, biking/hiking trails, and is about a mile from the East Boulder Rec Center, and Luckys Market/Table Mesa Shopping Center.

Sorry no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have any available units?
40 South Boulder Circle #4035 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have?
Some of 40 South Boulder Circle #4035's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 currently offering any rent specials?
40 South Boulder Circle #4035 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 pet-friendly?
No, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 offer parking?
Yes, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 does offer parking.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have a pool?
Yes, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 has a pool.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have accessible units?
No, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 South Boulder Circle #4035 has units with air conditioning.
