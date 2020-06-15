40 South Boulder Circle #4035

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Top Floor Corner Unit Condo in South Boulder! READ LISTING. - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!



VIDEO OF CONDO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6H2v2YJmuU&feature=emb_logo



AVAILABLE MAY 25th!



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties for at least the rest of the month per Colorado law. We will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



Updated and private 2 bed 2 bath top floor corner unit condo in South Boulder. Walk into this open floor plan and you are greeted with great natural light, vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to the spacious covered balcony with a large storage locker. The living room opens up to the kitchen/dining room which includes built in shelving, custom lighting, stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet/counter space in general. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom, both full bathrooms, and a newer washer/dryer are down the hall from the dining room. Master bedroom has personal ensuite. The second bathroom is in the hallway outside of the bedrooms. Both bedrooms as well as the balcony in the living room overlook communal open space for a private and peaceful feel.



Water/Sewer &Trash/Recycling/Compost included in rent! Condo has new HVAC for low electric bills.



Tenants have two off street parking passes and access to the community pool and hot tub.



Condo is right off US 36 & Foothills Pkwy, and is walking distance to the Boulder Bus Transit Center for easy commuting. Condo also offers easy access to open space, biking/hiking trails, and is about a mile from the East Boulder Rec Center, and Luckys Market/Table Mesa Shopping Center.



Sorry no pets.



