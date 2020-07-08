Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna tennis court

3240 Iris Avenue G112 Available 08/01/20 End Unit 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In A Great Location! Amenities! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9P8oinYEAo&feature=youtu.be



Move in anytime between July 10 & Aug 1!



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties with tenants in them. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



3 bed 2 bath updated corner unit condo (UPDATED: oven/range, refrigerator, wall ac unit, paint, carpet, not in pictures) in a great North Boulder location with easy access to Foothills Parkway, US 36, and walking distance to all your shopping needs. This condo has an open floor plan with an open and expanded kitchen stocked with all appliances, a private balcony with great views of the tennis courts , a master bedroom with an updated ensuite, 2 other good sized bedrooms, and another full updated bathroom.



reserved underground parking space, large extra storage, and access to the clubhouse which includes a year round heated saltwater indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, outdoor rec area and tennis courts.



Water Sewer Trash is included in rent.



Hot water baseboard heat so never pay for heat!!!



Washer/dryer in unit as well as extra coin operated washer/dryers on site. There is one wall AC unit in the bedroom.



Sorry no pets per HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2345638)