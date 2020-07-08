All apartments in Boulder
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

3240 Iris Avenue G112

3240 Iris Avenue · (303) 563-4105
Location

3240 Iris Avenue, Boulder, CO 80301
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3240 Iris Avenue G112 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
3240 Iris Avenue G112 Available 08/01/20 End Unit 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo In A Great Location! Amenities! Video Below. - VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9P8oinYEAo&feature=youtu.be

Move in anytime between July 10 & Aug 1!

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties with tenants in them. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

3 bed 2 bath updated corner unit condo (UPDATED: oven/range, refrigerator, wall ac unit, paint, carpet, not in pictures) in a great North Boulder location with easy access to Foothills Parkway, US 36, and walking distance to all your shopping needs. This condo has an open floor plan with an open and expanded kitchen stocked with all appliances, a private balcony with great views of the tennis courts , a master bedroom with an updated ensuite, 2 other good sized bedrooms, and another full updated bathroom.

reserved underground parking space, large extra storage, and access to the clubhouse which includes a year round heated saltwater indoor pool, sauna, fitness center, outdoor rec area and tennis courts.

Water Sewer Trash is included in rent.

Hot water baseboard heat so never pay for heat!!!

Washer/dryer in unit as well as extra coin operated washer/dryers on site. There is one wall AC unit in the bedroom.

Sorry no pets per HOA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have any available units?
3240 Iris Avenue G112 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have?
Some of 3240 Iris Avenue G112's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Iris Avenue G112 currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Iris Avenue G112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Iris Avenue G112 pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 offers parking.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 has a pool.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have accessible units?
No, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Iris Avenue G112 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 Iris Avenue G112 has units with air conditioning.
