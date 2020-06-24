All apartments in Boulder
Find more places like 2930 Bluff Street #313.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder, CO
/
2930 Bluff Street #313
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2930 Bluff Street #313

2930 Bluff Street · (720) 452-1152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boulder
See all
Transit Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2930 Bluff Street, Boulder, CO 80301
Transit Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2930 Bluff Street #313 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2930 Bluff Street #313 Available 08/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Central Boulder! - Available August 11th! - Come tour this great condo located in the Heart of Central Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,023 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes cherry wood floors, granite countertops, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large island. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining and living space that has many large windows that bring in great natural light. Both bedrooms offer large closets and separate bathrooms. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the spacious balcony that is perfect for outdoor dining or lounging. The location is ideal as this property backs the Goose Creek Wetlands and is minutes from bike paths, hiking trails, countless grocery stores, shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Negotiable with additional Security Deposit and References
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Carpeted Floors, Central A/C
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 1 car garage
School District: Boulder Valley Re 2
Occupancy: 3 unrelated

Property will be vacant July 28th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5867649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have any available units?
2930 Bluff Street #313 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have?
Some of 2930 Bluff Street #313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 Bluff Street #313 currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Bluff Street #313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Bluff Street #313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Bluff Street #313 is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 offer parking?
Yes, 2930 Bluff Street #313 offers parking.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 Bluff Street #313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have a pool?
No, 2930 Bluff Street #313 does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have accessible units?
No, 2930 Bluff Street #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 Bluff Street #313 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Bluff Street #313 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2930 Bluff Street #313 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2930 Bluff Street #313?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulder Creek Apartments
3455 Table Mesa Dr
Boulder, CO 80305
2121 Canyon
2121 Canyon Blvd
Boulder, CO 80302
Valencia Gardens
2734 Juniper Ave
Boulder, CO 80304
Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
1707 Walnut Street
1707 Walnut St
Boulder, CO 80302
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
Alexan Diagonal Crossing
3773 Canfield St
Boulder, CO 80301
Madeline Creek Apartments
1700 17th Street
Boulder, CO 80302

Similar Pages

Boulder 1 BedroomsBoulder 2 Bedrooms
Boulder Apartments with ParkingBoulder Pet Friendly Places
Boulder Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierGlenwood Grove North IrisUniversity Hill
Goss GroveEast FoothillsBaseline
North Broadway HolidayTable Mesa North

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado BoulderUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity