2930 Bluff Street #313 Available 08/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Central Boulder! - Available August 11th! - Come tour this great condo located in the Heart of Central Boulder! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,023 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan and includes cherry wood floors, granite countertops, tons of cabinets for storage, and a large island. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining and living space that has many large windows that bring in great natural light. Both bedrooms offer large closets and separate bathrooms. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the spacious balcony that is perfect for outdoor dining or lounging. The location is ideal as this property backs the Goose Creek Wetlands and is minutes from bike paths, hiking trails, countless grocery stores, shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to both Highway 36 and Highway 93. This property won’t be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Negotiable with additional Security Deposit and References

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Carpeted Floors, Central A/C

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 1 car garage

School District: Boulder Valley Re 2

Occupancy: 3 unrelated



Property will be vacant July 28th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



