Boulder, CO
2643 Grapewood Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2643 Grapewood Lane

2643 Grapewood Lane · (303) 563-4105
Location

2643 Grapewood Lane, Boulder, CO 80304
Glenwood Grove - North Iris

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2643 Grapewood Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
internet access
2643 Grapewood Lane Available 08/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: Four Bedroom Townhouse. Zoned for 4 People. Read Listing! - Zoned for 4 unrelated tenants:

Move in August 7th.

NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POYtZf-hq1o&t=2s

Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.

Great Four Bedroom Townhouse Spread Across Three Floors! When You Walk In The Front Door You'll Find A Great Entry Way With Wood Laminate Floors, Coat Hooks And A 1/4 Bathroom. To The Right Is A Dining Room With A Bay Window For Lots Of Natural Light. The Dining Room Opens To The Galley Style Kitchen Which Has A Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator And Electric Range. The Kitchen Flows Into The Formal Dining Room/Living Room Space With Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout And A Stone Fireplace. The Living Room/ Dining Room Has Glass Sliding Doors Out To A Private Patio With Flagstone And Lots Of Shade. Upstairs You'll Find Three Bedrooms And A Linen Closet. The Two Smaller Rooms, One With An East Facing Balcony, Share A Full Bathroom Located In The Hallway. There Is A Master Bedroom With A Full Bathroom And Spacious Closets As Well. The Upstairs Is Fully Carpeted. On The Lower Level You'll Find The Fourth Bedroom With Lots Of Closet Space And It's Own Full Bathroom. There Is A Large Unfinished Storage Space With A Freezer On The Lower Level As Well. This Property Has Seasonal Access To An Outdoor Pool And Off-Street Parking. There Is One Carport Spot And Plenty Of Street Parking As Well!

Tenants Are Responsible For Paying Sewer, Water, Electricity, Gas, Internet And Cable. Trash Is Included. The Property Has Central Air-Conditioning!

Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In A Great Neighborhood Close To Everything Boulder Has To Offer! Call Or Email To Set Up A Showing!

Pets May Be Negotiable With An Extra Deposit.

(RLNE2374804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have any available units?
2643 Grapewood Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2643 Grapewood Lane have?
Some of 2643 Grapewood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 Grapewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2643 Grapewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 Grapewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane has a pool.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2643 Grapewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2643 Grapewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2643 Grapewood Lane has units with air conditioning.
