in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool internet access

2643 Grapewood Lane Available 08/07/20 NO SHOWINGS: Four Bedroom Townhouse. Zoned for 4 People. Read Listing! - Zoned for 4 unrelated tenants:



Move in August 7th.



NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS!



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POYtZf-hq1o&t=2s



Unfortunately the only way to rent this property is sight unseen. We are not showing properties and we will continue this for the foreseeable future. If you are interested in this property please email or call for more details.



Great Four Bedroom Townhouse Spread Across Three Floors! When You Walk In The Front Door You'll Find A Great Entry Way With Wood Laminate Floors, Coat Hooks And A 1/4 Bathroom. To The Right Is A Dining Room With A Bay Window For Lots Of Natural Light. The Dining Room Opens To The Galley Style Kitchen Which Has A Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator And Electric Range. The Kitchen Flows Into The Formal Dining Room/Living Room Space With Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout And A Stone Fireplace. The Living Room/ Dining Room Has Glass Sliding Doors Out To A Private Patio With Flagstone And Lots Of Shade. Upstairs You'll Find Three Bedrooms And A Linen Closet. The Two Smaller Rooms, One With An East Facing Balcony, Share A Full Bathroom Located In The Hallway. There Is A Master Bedroom With A Full Bathroom And Spacious Closets As Well. The Upstairs Is Fully Carpeted. On The Lower Level You'll Find The Fourth Bedroom With Lots Of Closet Space And It's Own Full Bathroom. There Is A Large Unfinished Storage Space With A Freezer On The Lower Level As Well. This Property Has Seasonal Access To An Outdoor Pool And Off-Street Parking. There Is One Carport Spot And Plenty Of Street Parking As Well!



Tenants Are Responsible For Paying Sewer, Water, Electricity, Gas, Internet And Cable. Trash Is Included. The Property Has Central Air-Conditioning!



Don't Miss This Opportunity To Live In A Great Neighborhood Close To Everything Boulder Has To Offer! Call Or Email To Set Up A Showing!



Pets May Be Negotiable With An Extra Deposit.



