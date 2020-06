Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool hot tub

2227 Canyon Boulevard #304A Available 08/15/20 Renovated Two Bedroom Condo Available For Pre-Lease In Whittier Neighborhood - Completely renovated two bedroom one bath condo located in Shady Creek Condos. This beautiful condo is walking distance to downtown, shopping and dining. The building features a pool and fitness center. Truly posh living in the heart of Boulder. The condo features a newly renovated kitchen, bathroom and designer paint.

$100 HOA move in fee required.



RHL-00990960

Max Unrelated: 3



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4289239)