Last updated June 15 2020

2201 Pearl Street # 107

2201 Pearl Street · (303) 442-7773
Location

2201 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80302
Whittier

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2201 Pearl Street # 107 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market. Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters, lighting & plumbing fixtures, separate dining area, newer wood laminate floors, woodburning fireplace, deck off living room with great light and views, bedroom access directly to bathroom or living room, stackable washer/dryer, one reserved parking space and storage in underground parking.
Available furnished or unfurnished

All Utilities included in rent

Lease Dates: 08/07/2020 - Negotiable

Sorry, No Pets

RHL2016-00313 Occupancy = 1/Couple

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4782287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have any available units?
2201 Pearl Street # 107 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have?
Some of 2201 Pearl Street # 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Pearl Street # 107 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Pearl Street # 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Pearl Street # 107 pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 does offer parking.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have a pool?
No, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have accessible units?
No, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Pearl Street # 107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Pearl Street # 107 does not have units with air conditioning.
