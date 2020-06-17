Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market. Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters, lighting & plumbing fixtures, separate dining area, newer wood laminate floors, woodburning fireplace, deck off living room with great light and views, bedroom access directly to bathroom or living room, stackable washer/dryer, one reserved parking space and storage in underground parking.

Available furnished or unfurnished



All Utilities included in rent



Lease Dates: 08/07/2020 - Negotiable



Sorry, No Pets



RHL2016-00313 Occupancy = 1/Couple



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



