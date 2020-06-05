Amenities

122 Genesee Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Near East Boulder Community Center - Tri-level with 2 car garage and fenced back yard; New carpet in Living room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to deck; adjoining Dining area has full wall windows; Kitchen has tile floor, updated appliances, cabinets and counters; adjacent sitting nook; 2nd floor with new carpet and 2 bedrooms each with own full bathroom; basement level with finished great room, bedroom, Bath with laundry room (W/D) adjacent. Newer Windows; Community tennis court, pool and hot tub.



Utilities: Monthly Flat Rate $115 for Water, Sewer and Trash;

Tenant Name on Gas and Electric and pays separate from Flat Rate Utility charge

Lease Dates: 7/10/2020 - 7/5/2021

Dog Negotiable

Non Student

No Roommates

RHL-00992498 Occupancy 3



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.



All square footage measurements are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



