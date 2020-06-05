All apartments in Boulder
122 Genesee Court

122 Genesee Court · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Genesee Court, Boulder, CO 80303
Keewaydin East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Genesee Court · Avail. Jul 10

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
122 Genesee Court Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Near East Boulder Community Center - Tri-level with 2 car garage and fenced back yard; New carpet in Living room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to deck; adjoining Dining area has full wall windows; Kitchen has tile floor, updated appliances, cabinets and counters; adjacent sitting nook; 2nd floor with new carpet and 2 bedrooms each with own full bathroom; basement level with finished great room, bedroom, Bath with laundry room (W/D) adjacent. Newer Windows; Community tennis court, pool and hot tub.

Utilities: Monthly Flat Rate $115 for Water, Sewer and Trash;
Tenant Name on Gas and Electric and pays separate from Flat Rate Utility charge
Lease Dates: 7/10/2020 - 7/5/2021
Dog Negotiable
Non Student
No Roommates
RHL-00992498 Occupancy 3

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage measurements are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE4894945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Genesee Court have any available units?
122 Genesee Court has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Genesee Court have?
Some of 122 Genesee Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Genesee Court currently offering any rent specials?
122 Genesee Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Genesee Court pet-friendly?
No, 122 Genesee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder.
Does 122 Genesee Court offer parking?
Yes, 122 Genesee Court does offer parking.
Does 122 Genesee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Genesee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Genesee Court have a pool?
Yes, 122 Genesee Court has a pool.
Does 122 Genesee Court have accessible units?
No, 122 Genesee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Genesee Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Genesee Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Genesee Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Genesee Court does not have units with air conditioning.
