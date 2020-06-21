1095 Waite Dr

Amenities

Come see this 3BD, 2BA Boulder home in great neighborhood close to BCH, Ball Aerospace and CU campus. Large eat in kitchen with more than ample cabinet space and separate dining room. Big living room with wood burning fireplace and stone face. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Nice window blinds and washer and dryer in laundry room. One car attached garage and large back yard. Near Arapahoe Ridge Park and Eisenhower Elementary. Available August 2, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information please go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information, please call Roberts and Sons @ 303-588-1739, ask for Lisa.