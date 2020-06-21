All apartments in Boulder
1095 Waite Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

1095 Waite Dr

1095 Waite Drive · (303) 588-1739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1095 Waite Drive, Boulder, CO 80303
East Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this 3BD, 2BA Boulder home in great neighborhood close to BCH, Ball Aerospace and CU campus. Large eat in kitchen with more than ample cabinet space and separate dining room. Big living room with wood burning fireplace and stone face. All bedrooms are nicely sized. Nice window blinds and washer and dryer in laundry room. One car attached garage and large back yard. Near Arapahoe Ridge Park and Eisenhower Elementary. Available August 2, small dog possibly negotiable. For pictures and more information please go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information, please call Roberts and Sons @ 303-588-1739, ask for Lisa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Waite Dr have any available units?
1095 Waite Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1095 Waite Dr have?
Some of 1095 Waite Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Waite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Waite Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Waite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Waite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Waite Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Waite Dr does offer parking.
Does 1095 Waite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 Waite Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Waite Dr have a pool?
No, 1095 Waite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Waite Dr have accessible units?
No, 1095 Waite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Waite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 Waite Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Waite Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1095 Waite Dr has units with air conditioning.
