Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.com



Available August 10th is this 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo located in the Northbriar Neighborhood!



This unit has tons of natural light throughout the living & dining room, balcony/patio, carport parking, and stack-able washer and dryer! Kitchen appliances include fridge, dishwasher, gas range and microwave!



Rent is $2,100.00 and there is a minimum of $2,100.00 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel and water, sewer, trash are paid for!



Only a maximum of two cats are allowed at the property with $50.00 pet rent a month and $400.00 pet deposit per cat.



-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3821-apache-ct@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



