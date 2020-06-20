All apartments in Boulder
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

1077 Laramie Blvd #D

1077 Laramie Boulevard · (720) 899-3896
Location

1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO 80304
Dakota Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1077 Laramie Blvd #D · Avail. Aug 7

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.com

Available August 10th is this 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo located in the Northbriar Neighborhood!

This unit has tons of natural light throughout the living & dining room, balcony/patio, carport parking, and stack-able washer and dryer! Kitchen appliances include fridge, dishwasher, gas range and microwave!

Rent is $2,100.00 and there is a minimum of $2,100.00 required for the security deposit. Residents are responsible for electricity and gas in their name through Xcel and water, sewer, trash are paid for!

Only a maximum of two cats are allowed at the property with $50.00 pet rent a month and $400.00 pet deposit per cat.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 3821-apache-ct@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE2178691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

