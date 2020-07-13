All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like Fairways at Lowry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
Fairways at Lowry
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Fairways at Lowry

Open Now until 6pm
9913 E 1st Ave · (240) 348-1361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO 80010
Lowry

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F306 · Avail. Aug 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit C217 · Avail. Aug 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit F113 · Avail. Aug 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D310 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit B218 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit C211 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairways at Lowry.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
Our Lowry Apartments have been updated giving you a clean modern look to your new home. The pool has undergone major renovations including a new deck, new furniture, and design touches giving it a beautiful resort feel! The fitness center has been expanded, adding brand new machines, and new TVs. The clubhouse renovations consist of a new TV wall with 5 flat screen TVs, new furniture, new cyber lounge, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (non-refundable at move-in)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: We do not accept any aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, German Shepherds, Rottweilers or any non-domestic dogs or any mix of the above stated breeds. Please see leasing office for additional breeds not allowed.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairways at Lowry have any available units?
Fairways at Lowry has 6 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairways at Lowry have?
Some of Fairways at Lowry's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairways at Lowry currently offering any rent specials?
Fairways at Lowry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairways at Lowry pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairways at Lowry is pet friendly.
Does Fairways at Lowry offer parking?
Yes, Fairways at Lowry offers parking.
Does Fairways at Lowry have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairways at Lowry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairways at Lowry have a pool?
Yes, Fairways at Lowry has a pool.
Does Fairways at Lowry have accessible units?
No, Fairways at Lowry does not have accessible units.
Does Fairways at Lowry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairways at Lowry has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Fairways at Lowry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity