Fairways at Lowry

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 (non-refundable at move-in)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: We do not accept any aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Chows, Akitas, German Shepherds, Rottweilers or any non-domestic dogs or any mix of the above stated breeds. Please see leasing office for additional breeds not allowed.
Parking Details: Surface lot.