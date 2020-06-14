210 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Village, CO with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenwood Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,163
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,136
1401 sqft
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,910
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with generous counter space. Indoor raquetball court and 24 hour fitness center. Heated resort-style pool. Two miles to I-25, I-225, Cherry Creek State Park and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
12 Units Available
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Fully furnished homes with stainless steel appliances. Recently updated. Community amenities include a barbecue area, cafe, and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near the Denver Tech Center and Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7600 Landmark Way 911
7600 Landmark Way, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1286 sqft
Live luxury at the Landmark! - Property Id: 292462 Live luxury at the Landmark! This beautiful two bed, two bath residence is flooded with natural light and features a large kitchen with granite counter tops and high-end appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,200
922 sqft
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 308
5505 East Prentice Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,523
682 sqft
One Bedroom in DTC Next to Light Rail - Centennial - Property Id: 247324 Acadia, only one of three one bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5505 Dtc Pkwy 1116
5505 Dtc Parkway, Greenwood Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1325 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom- Great for DTC Worklife! - Property Id: 247340 Yosemite, the only three bedroom floor plan style available. 3rd floor unit available or March move in.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood Village
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hampden South
65 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1350 sqft
Open floor plans and abundant natural light. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Minutes from Cherry Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
$
9 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,259
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Hampden South
30 Units Available
Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,428
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1371 sqft
Units with large patios/balconies overlooking mature landscape. Excellent location near Denver Tech Center, the I-25, and the I-225. Walking/jogging paths surround property, and the Belleview Light Rail Station is just a walk away. Property boasts 2 pools and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Hampden South
32 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,324
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
$
Inverness
30 Units Available
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southmoor Park
22 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,337
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hampden South
31 Units Available
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Hampden South
21 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1145 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
City Guide for Greenwood Village, CO

Started by weary travelers looking for gold back in the 1860s, Greenwood Village has since gone from a gold rush stop-off hub to a farming town to a stately Coloradans mountain suburb.

Name after the famous Greenwood Ranch cultivated by local pioneers Cyrus G. Richardson and Rufus Clark, this community embodies a rare balance between technology and simplicity. It is rectangular in shape and like a teeter-totter of opposites that counterbalance one another; corporate culture and organic experience are complimentary colors in a unique spectrum. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Greenwood Village, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greenwood Village renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

