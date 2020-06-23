Bella Terra @ City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Your pet-friendly community offers newly renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring new cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet, large closets, cozy fireplaces, a patio or balcony and an in-home washer and dryer. Within the community you may enjoy relaxing alongside our refreshing swimming pool or work up a sweat working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or riding on our exhilarating bike trails.



Our Aurora, CO apartments for rent are conveniently nestled in a convenient location just minutes from various shopping and dining opportunities. Our exclusive location offers you quick access to I-225, creating a quick and easy link to downtown Denver. You will also appreciate the proximity to various parks like Horseshoe and Olympic Parks as well as the renowned Aurora Regional Medical Center.



