All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like Bella Terra @ City Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
Bella Terra @ City Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Bella Terra @ City Center

15400 E Evans Ave · (720) 370-6581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15400 E Evans Ave, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 350105 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 320103 · Avail. now

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 320106 · Avail. now

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 390101 · Avail. now

$1,213

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 442303 · Avail. now

$1,423

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 300104 · Avail. now

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 340108 · Avail. now

$1,453

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 809 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Terra @ City Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.

Your pet-friendly community offers newly renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring new cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet, large closets, cozy fireplaces, a patio or balcony and an in-home washer and dryer. Within the community you may enjoy relaxing alongside our refreshing swimming pool or work up a sweat working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or riding on our exhilarating bike trails.

Our Aurora, CO apartments for rent are conveniently nestled in a convenient location just minutes from various shopping and dining opportunities. Our exclusive location offers you quick access to I-225, creating a quick and easy link to downtown Denver. You will also appreciate the proximity to various parks like Horseshoe and Olympic Parks as well as the renowned Aurora Regional Medical Center.

Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $149 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $295
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Terra @ City Center have any available units?
Bella Terra @ City Center has 7 units available starting at $1,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Terra @ City Center have?
Some of Bella Terra @ City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Terra @ City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Terra @ City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Terra @ City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Terra @ City Center is pet friendly.
Does Bella Terra @ City Center offer parking?
Yes, Bella Terra @ City Center offers parking.
Does Bella Terra @ City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Terra @ City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Terra @ City Center have a pool?
Yes, Bella Terra @ City Center has a pool.
Does Bella Terra @ City Center have accessible units?
No, Bella Terra @ City Center does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Terra @ City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Terra @ City Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Bella Terra @ City Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity