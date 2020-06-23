Bella Terra @ City Center

Amenities
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Your pet-friendly community offers newly renovated studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring new cabinets, granite-style countertops, modern black appliances, hardwood-style floors, plush carpet, large closets, cozy fireplaces, a patio or balcony and an in-home washer and dryer. Within the community you may enjoy relaxing alongside our refreshing swimming pool or work up a sweat working out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or riding on our exhilarating bike trails.
Our Aurora, CO apartments for rent are conveniently nestled in a convenient location just minutes from various shopping and dining opportunities. Our exclusive location offers you quick access to I-225, creating a quick and easy link to downtown Denver. You will also appreciate the proximity to various parks like Horseshoe and Olympic Parks as well as the renowned Aurora Regional Medical Center.
Welcome Home – This is Choice Living.