Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse concierge gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access parking package receiving

Welcome to Apex on the Highline in Aurora, Colorado! Our community offers one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities that fit your everyday life. Each home includes a fully-equipped kitchen and central air conditioning and heating. Expand your living space with a balcony or patio. Select homes offer upgraded appliances, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, wood grain vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplaces, and beautiful views.



Pamper yourself with our premium community amenities, like our barbecue picnic areas, basketball court, jogging trail, fitness center, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Dive into our heated shimmering swimming pool or enjoy our indoor spa. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring the whole family! Give us a call today to schedule a tour and discover your future home.