Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Apex on the Highline

15997 E Ford Cir · (720) 903-1802
Location

15997 E Ford Cir, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 391-B2 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 494-B3 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 567-B2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 567-A2 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 507-A3 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apex on the Highline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
parking
package receiving
Welcome to Apex on the Highline in Aurora, Colorado! Our community offers one and two bedroom floor plans with amenities that fit your everyday life. Each home includes a fully-equipped kitchen and central air conditioning and heating. Expand your living space with a balcony or patio. Select homes offer upgraded appliances, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, wood grain vinyl flooring, wood burning fireplaces, and beautiful views.

Pamper yourself with our premium community amenities, like our barbecue picnic areas, basketball court, jogging trail, fitness center, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Dive into our heated shimmering swimming pool or enjoy our indoor spa. We are a pet-friendly community, so bring the whole family! Give us a call today to schedule a tour and discover your future home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $120 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apex on the Highline have any available units?
Apex on the Highline has 6 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Apex on the Highline have?
Some of Apex on the Highline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apex on the Highline currently offering any rent specials?
Apex on the Highline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apex on the Highline pet-friendly?
Yes, Apex on the Highline is pet friendly.
Does Apex on the Highline offer parking?
Yes, Apex on the Highline offers parking.
Does Apex on the Highline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apex on the Highline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apex on the Highline have a pool?
Yes, Apex on the Highline has a pool.
Does Apex on the Highline have accessible units?
No, Apex on the Highline does not have accessible units.
Does Apex on the Highline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apex on the Highline has units with dishwashers.
