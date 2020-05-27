996 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute updated ranch home. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen. Floors have been redone and walls have been painted. Fantastic lot with a big yard and a long driveway. Washer/Dryer are included.



Conveniently located near plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Lots of parks and walking trails nearby. Close to public transportation and light rail. Easy commute to downtown, DTC, or the airport with close proximity to I225 and I70.



Pets considered case by case. $25 per month additional pet rent per pet. Additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet. No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.