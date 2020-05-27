All apartments in Aurora
996 Lansing St Aurora CO 80010
996 Lansing St Aurora CO 80010

Location

996 Lansing St, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super cute updated ranch home. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen. Floors have been redone and walls have been painted. Fantastic lot with a big yard and a long driveway. Washer/Dryer are included.

Conveniently located near plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Lots of parks and walking trails nearby. Close to public transportation and light rail. Easy commute to downtown, DTC, or the airport with close proximity to I225 and I70.

Pets considered case by case. $25 per month additional pet rent per pet. Additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet. No Smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

