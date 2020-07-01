991 S Wheeling St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

It's the "House That Goes On Forever" where so much is new or newly restored! New appliances, new exterior paint, newly landscaped backyard, newly updated bathroom Gorgeous original restored hardwood floors greet you at the front door. 3 bedrooms and one bath on the main floor with the kitchen, living room, dining area and mudroom. The basement is fully finished with 2 more bedrooms, living area, office area and a newly remodeled bathroom. The backyard has a garden box bursting with vegetables and a mature peach tree that bears fruit. This home has easy access to light rail, buses, shopping and dining. Easy on and off 225 and the airport is a short 20-minute drive. Fenced backyard and attached garage and patio area round out the features. On a rare corner lot.