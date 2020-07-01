All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 991 S Wheeling St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
991 S Wheeling St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

991 S Wheeling St

991 South Wheeling Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

991 South Wheeling Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
It's the "House That Goes On Forever" where so much is new or newly restored! New appliances, new exterior paint, newly landscaped backyard, newly updated bathroom Gorgeous original restored hardwood floors greet you at the front door. 3 bedrooms and one bath on the main floor with the kitchen, living room, dining area and mudroom. The basement is fully finished with 2 more bedrooms, living area, office area and a newly remodeled bathroom. The backyard has a garden box bursting with vegetables and a mature peach tree that bears fruit. This home has easy access to light rail, buses, shopping and dining. Easy on and off 225 and the airport is a short 20-minute drive. Fenced backyard and attached garage and patio area round out the features. On a rare corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 S Wheeling St have any available units?
991 S Wheeling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 S Wheeling St have?
Some of 991 S Wheeling St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 S Wheeling St currently offering any rent specials?
991 S Wheeling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 S Wheeling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 991 S Wheeling St is pet friendly.
Does 991 S Wheeling St offer parking?
Yes, 991 S Wheeling St offers parking.
Does 991 S Wheeling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 S Wheeling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 S Wheeling St have a pool?
No, 991 S Wheeling St does not have a pool.
Does 991 S Wheeling St have accessible units?
No, 991 S Wheeling St does not have accessible units.
Does 991 S Wheeling St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 S Wheeling St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College