All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 970 Lima St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
970 Lima St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:43 AM

970 Lima St

970 Lima Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

970 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
**Updated home on Lima! 2 bedrooms 1 bath** - Welcome to your new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home! This home features all new carpet & paint and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile tub surround. Enjoy your time at home with the homes 2 bedrooms, all white kitchen cabinets and spacious kitchen pantry! We're not done yet! This home also comes with washer / dryer hookups, a 1 car garage, large fenced in front & back yards that are perfect for the kids to run & play with the family dog!!!

Don't miss your chance to call this home yours!! CALL US TODAY!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*DOGS WELCOME (additional fees may apply)
*Tenant pays Gas / Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Deposit Required

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4798102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Lima St have any available units?
970 Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 Lima St have?
Some of 970 Lima St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
970 Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 970 Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 970 Lima St offers parking.
Does 970 Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Lima St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Lima St have a pool?
No, 970 Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 970 Lima St have accessible units?
No, 970 Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Lima St have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 Lima St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College