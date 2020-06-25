970 Lima St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

**Updated home on Lima! 2 bedrooms 1 bath** - Welcome to your new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home! This home features all new carpet & paint and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile tub surround. Enjoy your time at home with the homes 2 bedrooms, all white kitchen cabinets and spacious kitchen pantry! We're not done yet! This home also comes with washer / dryer hookups, a 1 car garage, large fenced in front & back yards that are perfect for the kids to run & play with the family dog!!!



Don't miss your chance to call this home yours!! CALL US TODAY!!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*12 month lease term

*DOGS WELCOME (additional fees may apply)

*Tenant pays Gas / Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*Deposit Required



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4798102)