970 Lima St

Amenities
**Updated home on Lima! 2 bedrooms 1 bath** - Welcome to your new remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home! This home features all new carpet & paint and a completely updated bathroom with beautiful tile tub surround. Enjoy your time at home with the homes 2 bedrooms, all white kitchen cabinets and spacious kitchen pantry! We're not done yet! This home also comes with washer / dryer hookups, a 1 car garage, large fenced in front & back yards that are perfect for the kids to run & play with the family dog!!!
Don't miss your chance to call this home yours!! CALL US TODAY!!
Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*DOGS WELCOME (additional fees may apply)
*Tenant pays Gas / Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*Deposit Required
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4798102)