Amenities
$1000 for 1 bed in Sable Cove Condos in Aurora - $1000 for 1 bed in Sable Cove Condos in Aurora
942 S. Dearborn Way #1 80012.
*1 bed, 1 bath, 800 sf. Lots of amenities.
*Great location off Sable and Miss. near I-225 and Medical Center and light rail .
*Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.
*Close to stores and next to bus route.
*Pets OK.
*$40 application fee.
*Air Conditioning, Patio or Porch, Cable Ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Microwave, Oversized Closets, Washer and Dryer Connections, Extra Storage, Bus/Public Transportation, Near Community Park, Cats and Dogs allowed with extra pet rent and deposit.
*More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html
(RLNE3971653)