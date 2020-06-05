Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1000 for 1 bed in Sable Cove Condos in Aurora

942 S. Dearborn Way #1 80012.



*1 bed, 1 bath, 800 sf. Lots of amenities.

*Great location off Sable and Miss. near I-225 and Medical Center and light rail .

*Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.

*Close to stores and next to bus route.

*Pets OK.

*$40 application fee.

Cable Ready, Oversized Closets

*More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html



