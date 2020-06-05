All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

942 S. Dearborn Way #1

942 South Dearborn Way · No Longer Available
Location

942 South Dearborn Way, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1000 for 1 bed in Sable Cove Condos in Aurora - $1000 for 1 bed in Sable Cove Condos in Aurora
942 S. Dearborn Way #1 80012.

*1 bed, 1 bath, 800 sf. Lots of amenities.
*Great location off Sable and Miss. near I-225 and Medical Center and light rail .
*Landlord pays for trash and water, tenants pay for heat and electric.
*Close to stores and next to bus route.
*Pets OK.
*$40 application fee.
*Air Conditioning, Patio or Porch, Cable Ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Microwave, Oversized Closets, Washer and Dryer Connections, Extra Storage, Bus/Public Transportation, Near Community Park, Cats and Dogs allowed with extra pet rent and deposit.
*More pictures, info and contact info at: http://www.richdavis.com/rentals.html

(RLNE3971653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have any available units?
942 S. Dearborn Way #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have?
Some of 942 S. Dearborn Way #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 currently offering any rent specials?
942 S. Dearborn Way #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 is pet friendly.
Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 offer parking?
No, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 does not offer parking.
Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have a pool?
No, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 does not have a pool.
Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have accessible units?
No, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 S. Dearborn Way #1 has units with dishwashers.
