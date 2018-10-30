935 Lima Street

Amenities
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron - 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com
Great 3 Bed House in Aurora!!! - Recently remodeled, cozy 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch style house in the High Park neighborhood in Aurora. This home features newer carpet, and great size. Featuring large rooms and tons of space, this property is a great find! Big windows and numerous closets are a huge benefit! The property is rounded off with a large front yard and fenced in backyard, newer windows, and plenty of closet space for storage. Comes equipped with a washer and dryer!
Super convenient, it's close to Downtown Denver and provides easy access to I-225, 6th ave, Peoria st, Del Mar Pkwy, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Aurora Hills Golf Course.
Unit Amenities:
- 3 Large bedrooms
- Lots of closet space
- Fenced in Backyard
- Newer Carpet
- 1 Bath
- Sunroom
- Large window that allow plenty of light
- Washer/Dryer
Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.