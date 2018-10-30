935 Lima Street

Amenities

Great 3 Bed House in Aurora!!! - Recently remodeled, cozy 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch style house in the High Park neighborhood in Aurora. This home features newer carpet, and great size. Featuring large rooms and tons of space, this property is a great find! Big windows and numerous closets are a huge benefit! The property is rounded off with a large front yard and fenced in backyard, newer windows, and plenty of closet space for storage. Comes equipped with a washer and dryer!



Super convenient, it's close to Downtown Denver and provides easy access to I-225, 6th ave, Peoria st, Del Mar Pkwy, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Aurora Hills Golf Course.



Unit Amenities:



- 3 Large bedrooms

- Lots of closet space

- Fenced in Backyard

- Newer Carpet

- 1 Bath

- Sunroom

- Large window that allow plenty of light

- Washer/Dryer



Rent: $1800

Deposit: $1800 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

