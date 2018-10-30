All apartments in Aurora
935 Lima Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:48 AM

935 Lima Street

935 Lima Street · (720) 619-3009
Location

935 Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
carpet
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron - 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

Great 3 Bed House in Aurora!!! - Recently remodeled, cozy 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch style house in the High Park neighborhood in Aurora. This home features newer carpet, and great size. Featuring large rooms and tons of space, this property is a great find! Big windows and numerous closets are a huge benefit! The property is rounded off with a large front yard and fenced in backyard, newer windows, and plenty of closet space for storage. Comes equipped with a washer and dryer!

Super convenient, it's close to Downtown Denver and provides easy access to I-225, 6th ave, Peoria st, Del Mar Pkwy, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Aurora Hills Golf Course.

Unit Amenities:

- 3 Large bedrooms
- Lots of closet space
- Fenced in Backyard
- Newer Carpet
- 1 Bath
- Sunroom
- Large window that allow plenty of light
- Washer/Dryer

Rent: $1800
Deposit: $1800 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron - 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Lima Street have any available units?
935 Lima Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Lima Street have?
Some of 935 Lima Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Lima Street currently offering any rent specials?
935 Lima Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Lima Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Lima Street is pet friendly.
Does 935 Lima Street offer parking?
No, 935 Lima Street does not offer parking.
Does 935 Lima Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 Lima Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Lima Street have a pool?
No, 935 Lima Street does not have a pool.
Does 935 Lima Street have accessible units?
No, 935 Lima Street does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Lima Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 Lima Street does not have units with dishwashers.
