906 Hanover St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This light & bright 3 bedroom charmer is just right for you! Lots of windows make it especially cheery.



You'll love the wood floors. The kitchen is nicely-sized and has newer stainless appliances. There are ample cabinets in the kitchen and a storage shed in the back yard.



This home is near bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment. This great home will be leased quickly so call today to schedule a showing.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



(RLNE3772264)