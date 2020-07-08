8020 S Algonquian Ct

Amenities
The setting for this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home is the gated, golf course community of Heritage Eagle Bend. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and new stainless kitchen appliances. Bright, open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen nook and dining area open to living room. French doors to den with golf course view. Enjoy the view from the covered patio also! Numerous amenities included at the gorgeous club house with indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, pickle ball, exercise room, restaurant, and many more activities to choose from. Conveniently located to E-470, shopping, dining, and easy access to DIA. Truly a community atmosphere for you to enjoy. Please email Pam at pam@woodruffpm.com for your private showing today!