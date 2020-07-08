All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 8020 S Algonquian Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
8020 S Algonquian Ct
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:12 AM

8020 S Algonquian Ct

8020 South Algonquian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8020 South Algonquian Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
The setting for this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home is the gated, golf course community of Heritage Eagle Bend. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and new stainless kitchen appliances. Bright, open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen nook and dining area open to living room. French doors to den with golf course view. Enjoy the view from the covered patio also! Numerous amenities included at the gorgeous club house with indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, pickle ball, exercise room, restaurant, and many more activities to choose from. Conveniently located to E-470, shopping, dining, and easy access to DIA. Truly a community atmosphere for you to enjoy. Please email Pam at pam@woodruffpm.com for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have any available units?
8020 S Algonquian Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have?
Some of 8020 S Algonquian Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 S Algonquian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8020 S Algonquian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 S Algonquian Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8020 S Algonquian Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8020 S Algonquian Ct offers parking.
Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 S Algonquian Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8020 S Algonquian Ct has a pool.
Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have accessible units?
No, 8020 S Algonquian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 S Algonquian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 S Algonquian Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College