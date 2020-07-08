8020 S Algonquian Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

The setting for this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home is the gated, golf course community of Heritage Eagle Bend. Upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout and new stainless kitchen appliances. Bright, open floor plan with breakfast bar, kitchen nook and dining area open to living room. French doors to den with golf course view. Enjoy the view from the covered patio also! Numerous amenities included at the gorgeous club house with indoor/outdoor pool, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, pickle ball, exercise room, restaurant, and many more activities to choose from. Conveniently located to E-470, shopping, dining, and easy access to DIA. Truly a community atmosphere for you to enjoy. Please email Pam at pam@woodruffpm.com for your private showing today!