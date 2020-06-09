798 S Lima St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 03/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED! Need ROOMMATES!!! Rooms for rent! - Property Id: 208011



Entire home currently being remodeled and expected to be done by the end of January. Almost 2500 square feet! 2 car garage and plenty of street parking! Full remodel of the home over the next couple of weeks! Main level and basement bedrooms (bathroom shared with ONE other person) are $960/mo (this INCLUDES utilities!!); master suite available for $1060/mo (private bath AND utilities included!!). We are 420 and smoker friendly, but please keep it OUTSIDE (or in the garage).



Close to I-25, Havana, Alameda, Shopping centers and Parker Rd!

Flexible lease term! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit! - Quiet living spaces!



Rent: $960 or $1060 depending on room

Deposit: $960 or $1060 depending on room

Pet Fee: $50/mo

Utilities INCLUDED!!!

Utilities include wifi, in-room cable, water, trash, gas, electric, the usual (if you own a pup, dog doo cleanup is twice a week)

Lease: 3+ months

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208011

Property Id 208011



(RLNE5480776)