Aurora, CO
798 S Lima St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

798 S Lima St

798 South Lima Street · No Longer Available
Location

798 South Lima Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 03/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED! Need ROOMMATES!!! Rooms for rent! - Property Id: 208011

Entire home currently being remodeled and expected to be done by the end of January. Almost 2500 square feet! 2 car garage and plenty of street parking! Full remodel of the home over the next couple of weeks! Main level and basement bedrooms (bathroom shared with ONE other person) are $960/mo (this INCLUDES utilities!!); master suite available for $1060/mo (private bath AND utilities included!!). We are 420 and smoker friendly, but please keep it OUTSIDE (or in the garage).

Close to I-25, Havana, Alameda, Shopping centers and Parker Rd!
Flexible lease term! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit! - Quiet living spaces!

Rent: $960 or $1060 depending on room
Deposit: $960 or $1060 depending on room
Pet Fee: $50/mo
Utilities INCLUDED!!!
Utilities include wifi, in-room cable, water, trash, gas, electric, the usual (if you own a pup, dog doo cleanup is twice a week)
Lease: 3+ months
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208011
Property Id 208011

(RLNE5480776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 798 S Lima St have any available units?
798 S Lima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 798 S Lima St have?
Some of 798 S Lima St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 798 S Lima St currently offering any rent specials?
798 S Lima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 798 S Lima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 798 S Lima St is pet friendly.
Does 798 S Lima St offer parking?
Yes, 798 S Lima St offers parking.
Does 798 S Lima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 798 S Lima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 798 S Lima St have a pool?
No, 798 S Lima St does not have a pool.
Does 798 S Lima St have accessible units?
No, 798 S Lima St does not have accessible units.
Does 798 S Lima St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 798 S Lima St has units with dishwashers.
