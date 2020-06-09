798 S Lima St

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED! Need ROOMMATES!!! Rooms for rent! - Property Id: 208011
Entire home currently being remodeled and expected to be done by the end of January. Almost 2500 square feet! 2 car garage and plenty of street parking! Full remodel of the home over the next couple of weeks! Main level and basement bedrooms (bathroom shared with ONE other person) are $960/mo (this INCLUDES utilities!!); master suite available for $1060/mo (private bath AND utilities included!!). We are 420 and smoker friendly, but please keep it OUTSIDE (or in the garage).
Close to I-25, Havana, Alameda, Shopping centers and Parker Rd!
Flexible lease term! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer in unit! - Quiet living spaces!
Rent: $960 or $1060 depending on room
Deposit: $960 or $1060 depending on room
Pet Fee: $50/mo
Utilities INCLUDED!!!
Utilities include wifi, in-room cable, water, trash, gas, electric, the usual (if you own a pup, dog doo cleanup is twice a week)
Lease: 3+ months
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208011
