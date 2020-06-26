All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

7846 S Flat Rock Way

7846 South Flat Rock Way
Location

7846 South Flat Rock Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
House for rent near Southlands mall - Property Id: 66416

Unfurnished 3br + loft + 2.5ba house, built in 2015. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, friendly and safe neighborhood; and has mountain-view from loft and porch. Spacious great room with gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, like-new refrigerator (bought in 2018). Big granite kitchen island and hardwood entire 1st floor. His and hers walk-in closets in master bedroom. Convenient upstairs laundry with washer & dryer (bought in 2018) included. Partially finished basement.

Growing marijuana inside or outside the premises is not allowed. Smoking of any kind in the property is not allowed. No pet allowed.

Cherry Creek Schools. Walking distance to parks and Piney Creek Trail. Minutes away from E470 for quick trips to DIA, DTC, Metro Denver. Near shopping centers: Southlands mall, Restaurants, Target, Starbucks, King Soopers...

HOA - $60/month (include park and trash removal fees).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/66416p
Property Id 66416

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5012937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have any available units?
7846 S Flat Rock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have?
Some of 7846 S Flat Rock Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7846 S Flat Rock Way currently offering any rent specials?
7846 S Flat Rock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7846 S Flat Rock Way pet-friendly?
No, 7846 S Flat Rock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way offer parking?
No, 7846 S Flat Rock Way does not offer parking.
Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7846 S Flat Rock Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have a pool?
No, 7846 S Flat Rock Way does not have a pool.
Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have accessible units?
No, 7846 S Flat Rock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7846 S Flat Rock Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7846 S Flat Rock Way has units with dishwashers.
