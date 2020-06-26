7846 S Flat Rock Way

Amenities

House for rent near Southlands mall - Property Id: 66416



Unfurnished 3br + loft + 2.5ba house, built in 2015. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, friendly and safe neighborhood; and has mountain-view from loft and porch. Spacious great room with gas fireplace. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, like-new refrigerator (bought in 2018). Big granite kitchen island and hardwood entire 1st floor. His and hers walk-in closets in master bedroom. Convenient upstairs laundry with washer & dryer (bought in 2018) included. Partially finished basement.



Growing marijuana inside or outside the premises is not allowed. Smoking of any kind in the property is not allowed. No pet allowed.



Cherry Creek Schools. Walking distance to parks and Piney Creek Trail. Minutes away from E470 for quick trips to DIA, DTC, Metro Denver. Near shopping centers: Southlands mall, Restaurants, Target, Starbucks, King Soopers...



HOA - $60/month (include park and trash removal fees).

No Pets Allowed



