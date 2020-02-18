All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

780 Ursula St

780 Ursula Street · No Longer Available
Location

780 Ursula Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
780 Ursula St, Auora - You're sure to love this just-right Aurora home, conveniently located near Del Mar Park, and the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Upon entering the front door, you're greeted by the open living room and dining room. There are 3 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans. The two secondary bedrooms are adjoined by a Jack-and-Jill 3/4 bathroom. There is also an attached 1 car garage, and a laundry room with hook-ups.

Outside, you'll enjoy the big fenced yard and a covered stone patio, perfect for entertaining or for a small to medium sized dog.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .

Call today for a showing!

(RLNE3345924)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Ursula St have any available units?
780 Ursula St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Ursula St have?
Some of 780 Ursula St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Ursula St currently offering any rent specials?
780 Ursula St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Ursula St pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Ursula St is pet friendly.
Does 780 Ursula St offer parking?
Yes, 780 Ursula St offers parking.
Does 780 Ursula St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Ursula St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Ursula St have a pool?
No, 780 Ursula St does not have a pool.
Does 780 Ursula St have accessible units?
No, 780 Ursula St does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Ursula St have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Ursula St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
