Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

780 Ursula St, Auora - You're sure to love this just-right Aurora home, conveniently located near Del Mar Park, and the Anschutz Medical Campus.



Upon entering the front door, you're greeted by the open living room and dining room. There are 3 bedrooms, each with ceiling fans. The two secondary bedrooms are adjoined by a Jack-and-Jill 3/4 bathroom. There is also an attached 1 car garage, and a laundry room with hook-ups.



Outside, you'll enjoy the big fenced yard and a covered stone patio, perfect for entertaining or for a small to medium sized dog.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs .



Call today for a showing!



(RLNE3345924)