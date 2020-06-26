7600 S Yakima Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57504a8053 ---- Best lot in the neighborhood! Large grassed common area located right outside your front door and to the side, offering you privacy and space form your neighbors. Upon entering the home, you\'ll be welcomed by a bright and open layout, with 9 foot first-floor ceilings. Pass by the private den with double doors into the spacious great room with a custom tiled fireplace. Enjoy entertaining in the adjacent kitchen with a spacious double island, upgraded cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances, plus 100% waterproof vinyl flooring for easy maintenance. Retreat to your master suite and enjoy a large walk-in closet and stunning en-suite bath with white cabinets, beautiful countertops and a walk-in shower. Enjoy the large upstairs loft nestled in between the master, and other two bedrooms. The finished basement features a large recreation room with wet bar, bedroom, full bathroom, and storage. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, by Heritage Eagle Golf Course and Red-tailed Hawk Park. Easy access to E470, plus the sought after Cherry Creek School District. Property shows like a model... a must see!!! Water, sewer, trash, landscaping and snow removal included! No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Attached Garage Central A/C Finished Basement Gas Fireplace Private Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Wine Fridge