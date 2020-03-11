7566 South Shawnee Street

Amenities

Absolutely stunning townhouse (over 1,700 sq. ft.) in an incredible neighborhood! 2 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths. 2 car attached garage & unfinished basement with plenty of room. This open spacious open concept plan has high-end finishes and is full of light...offering a fully equipped, gorgeous kitchen, opens to living space, open rail staircase leading to 2 large bedrooms, the master ensuite with incredible soaking tub and separate shower! You will love the patio and seating area through the balcony off the living room which also has a small yard and the benefit of a corner lot.