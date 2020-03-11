All apartments in Aurora
7566 South Shawnee Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7566 South Shawnee Street

7566 South Shawnee Street · No Longer Available
Location

7566 South Shawnee Street, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely stunning townhouse (over 1,700 sq. ft.) in an incredible neighborhood! 2 bedrooms &amp;amp; 2 1/2 baths. 2 car attached garage &amp;amp; unfinished basement with plenty of room. This open spacious open concept plan has high-end finishes and is full of light...offering a fully equipped, gorgeous kitchen, opens to living space, open rail staircase leading to 2 large bedrooms, the master ensuite with incredible soaking tub and separate shower! You will love the patio and seating area through the balcony off the living room which also has a small yard and the benefit of a corner lot. Available December 1st! IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7566 South Shawnee Street have any available units?
7566 South Shawnee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7566 South Shawnee Street have?
Some of 7566 South Shawnee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7566 South Shawnee Street currently offering any rent specials?
7566 South Shawnee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7566 South Shawnee Street pet-friendly?
No, 7566 South Shawnee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 7566 South Shawnee Street offer parking?
Yes, 7566 South Shawnee Street offers parking.
Does 7566 South Shawnee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7566 South Shawnee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7566 South Shawnee Street have a pool?
No, 7566 South Shawnee Street does not have a pool.
Does 7566 South Shawnee Street have accessible units?
No, 7566 South Shawnee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7566 South Shawnee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7566 South Shawnee Street does not have units with dishwashers.

