743 S Dearborn Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rare & Wonderful Value On This Open Vaulted Walkout Ranch Plan! All The Right Stuff To Occupy & Update Or Great Home To Update Before Occupancy! Quiet Cmnty w/Parks & Nearby Transit! Brand New Lennox Furnace & AC 2019! Lrg Site w/Front & Rear Decks, Mountain & City Views, Full Walkout Bsmt w/Rear Yd Access To Covered Patio, Great Features - Open Ranch w/Vaulted Living, Dining & Family Rooms, Full Brick Frplc w/Raised Hearth & Mantle, Open Kitchen w/Brkfast Bar, Dining Space, Access To Rear Deck & Open To Family Rm, Light & Bright Thru-out w/ Recessed Lighting, Spacious Master w/Sink & Vanity, Lrg Shower & Walk-in Closet, Nice Secondary Bedrms & Full Hall Bath, Mn Floor Laundry/Mudroom Off Gar w/Lrg Closet, Full Walkout Offers Rec Room, BR, Bath To Finish, Work & Storage Area, Utility Tub, Brand New Furnace/AC, Lrg Windows & Slider To Patio, Large Level Yard!