6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

----Available July 28th----



This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo is approximately 1,077 SqFt. The kitchen which includes all appliances is open to the large living and dining room. Living room includes a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The master bedroom is spacious with great natural light and on suite bathroom. This condo also has a laundry room just off of the kitchen and includes the washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this peaceful 2 bed/2 bath condo!



INCLUDED:

2 car attached tandem garage

Trash

Water



FEATURES

2Bed/2Bath

Master Bedroom and Bath

All Kitchen Appliances

Open Floor Plan

Gas Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

FULL SIZE Washer and Dryer



Owner will consider one dog with a $350 pet deposit. NO cats.



---NO SECTION 8---

SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Creekside

Middle: Liberty

High School: Cherokee Trail



Great location EZ access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley



For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.