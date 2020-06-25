All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:50 AM

6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104

6743 South Winnipeg Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6743 South Winnipeg Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
----Available July 28th----

This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo is approximately 1,077 SqFt. The kitchen which includes all appliances is open to the large living and dining room. Living room includes a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The master bedroom is spacious with great natural light and on suite bathroom. This condo also has a laundry room just off of the kitchen and includes the washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this peaceful 2 bed/2 bath condo!

INCLUDED:
2 car attached tandem garage
Trash
Water

FEATURES
2Bed/2Bath
Master Bedroom and Bath
All Kitchen Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Gas Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
FULL SIZE Washer and Dryer

Owner will consider one dog with a $350 pet deposit. NO cats.

---NO SECTION 8---
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Creekside
Middle: Liberty
High School: Cherokee Trail

Great location EZ access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have any available units?
6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have?
Some of 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 pet-friendly?
No, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 offer parking?
Yes, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 offers parking.
Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have a pool?
Yes, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 has a pool.
Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College