6743 S Winnipeg Cir Apt 104

----Available July 28th----
This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo is approximately 1,077 SqFt. The kitchen which includes all appliances is open to the large living and dining room. Living room includes a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The master bedroom is spacious with great natural light and on suite bathroom. This condo also has a laundry room just off of the kitchen and includes the washer and dryer. Don't miss out on this peaceful 2 bed/2 bath condo!
INCLUDED:
2 car attached tandem garage
Trash
Water
FEATURES
2Bed/2Bath
Master Bedroom and Bath
All Kitchen Appliances
Open Floor Plan
Gas Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
FULL SIZE Washer and Dryer
Owner will consider one dog with a $350 pet deposit. NO cats.
---NO SECTION 8---
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Creekside
Middle: Liberty
High School: Cherokee Trail
Great location EZ access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, DIA, Aurora Reservoir, Buckley
For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.