Aurora, CO
6335 S. Millbrook Way
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

6335 S. Millbrook Way

6335 South Milbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

6335 South Milbrook Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beacon Point 5 Bedroom Ranch, 3-Car Garage, Finished Basement - Fabulous executive Beacon Point ranch home! Walk to Aurora reservoir. Finished basement! Grand entry, formal dining room, 10-12 ft ceilings, archways and upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood floors throughout main floor. Huge Great Room and gourmet kitchen including slab granite, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas cook-top, butlers pantry! 2 bedrooms on the front of the house with a full bathroom. Lovely master suite in the rear of the house with double closets, and huge 5-piece bath! Finished basement with massive family room, bar and separate media room...projector and speakers included! 2 more large bedrooms with full bathroom! 3 car garage! Gorgeous mature landscaping with fruit trees. Also, access to Beacon Point community center with swimming pools and fitness center. Cherry Creek Schools. Near the Aurora Reservoir. To schedule a showing please text or call Stuart at 720.697.0716.

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4597606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have any available units?
6335 S. Millbrook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have?
Some of 6335 S. Millbrook Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6335 S. Millbrook Way currently offering any rent specials?
6335 S. Millbrook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 S. Millbrook Way pet-friendly?
No, 6335 S. Millbrook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way offer parking?
Yes, 6335 S. Millbrook Way offers parking.
Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 S. Millbrook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have a pool?
Yes, 6335 S. Millbrook Way has a pool.
Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have accessible units?
No, 6335 S. Millbrook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 S. Millbrook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6335 S. Millbrook Way does not have units with dishwashers.

